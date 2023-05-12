WILDWOOD – With weather warming and weekend shore visits on the rise, there are still a few portions of the Wildwood Boardwalk blocked off with chain-link fence as the most recent phase of reconstruction winds down.

It should be completed within a few weeks, Mayor Pete Byron said at the Wednesday City Commission meeting.

“It’s open now,” he said.

The latest phase of Boardwalk repairs, from Maple to 26th avenues, were described as complete last month, when that section of the Boardwalk reopened to pedestrians.

At the time, officials said there remained a shortfall in the decking material, describing it as being delayed by the Brazilian government.

The city is still waiting for the final shipment of lumber.

The boardwalk reconstruction is being done with tropical hardwood. In previous interviews, Byron cited the good looks of the long-lasting material, and said the wood being used was certified as environmentally responsible.

Previous boardwalk projects in Wildwood and other New Jersey shore towns drew controversy from environmentalists who argued that the use of tropical woods could be harming the rainforests in Brazil.

While there has been little controversy over the use of the wood this time, there have been delays.

“We’re still short about 10% on lumber,” Byron said at the meeting. “As they say, it’s in the mail. We should be getting that last delivery any time now.”

At the meeting, commission members Krista Fitzsimons and Steve Mikulski said the project looked great. Above and below, Fitzsimons said.

“I had to walk under to get to my car. And I was, like, this is unbelievable,” she said at the meeting.

People are saying how good the top looks, she said, but the work underneath meant just as dramatic a change.

“I’ve never in my whole life seen it like that. Never, never, never,” Fitzsimons said. “It wasn’t scary. It was bright. It was beautiful.”

The understructure of the boardwalk had been a concern in several areas, with sections of the concrete crumbling.

Byron said the work has been well received by merchants and visitors.

“It’s got that new car smell,” Byron said.

The city has looked to the state for help in funding repairs to its Boardwalk, starting with the first phase of reconstruction .

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has committed $4 million a year over the past two years to the Boardwalk. Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced a $3.2 million grant, to be matched by $845,000 in local money.

Additional money left from the most recent project will be used for the next phase of Boardwalk work, Byron said.

This year, Murphy included plans for a dedicate fund for Boardwalk repairs in his State of the State address, with plans for a matching fund worth tens of millions of dollars.

A third phase is planned to include the blocks from Shellenger Avenue to Spencer Avenue, expected to take place after the summer.

On July 4, 2021, Murphy came to Wildwood to tour the Boardwalk and announced the first $4 million in state funding. That funded the replacement of the Boardwalk from Oak Avenue to Maple Avenue over the winter of 2021-22.

That project was set to be built from tropical wood, called cumaru and sometimes known as Brazilian teak, but a planned shipment did not arrive in time for the work.