Wildwood Boardwalk repairs seem on target to be complete by Memorial Day

WILDWOOD — As summer creeps closer, work is nearing completion on the Boardwalk between Oak and Maple avenues.

City officials say the work, mostly funded by a $4 million state grant, must be completed and ready for visitors by Memorial Day weekend.

The city Board of Commissioners approved a contract with L. Feriozzi Concrete of Atlantic City in November. With an additional $4 million for the Boardwalk included in Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal, another section of the wooden way is likely to be completed next winter as well.

The section of the Boardwalk between Oak and Maple has been blocked off since that work got underway.

City officials have said for years that the Boardwalk is in need of extensive repairs and renovations. Estimates run as high as $60 million for the total project, but Mayor Pete Byron said the repairs may come in at a lower cost if the city rebuilds the deck and repairs sections instead of replacing the entire Boardwalk.

Byron has said he hopes to complete the length of the city’s Boardwalk for $35 million.

The Boardwalk is more than a century old. In 2020, a storm ripped up sections of decking near the Wildwoods Convention Center. Before that, state officials visited in 2019, inspecting some of the crumbling sections under the Boardwalk.

Visitors this summer will see some differences in the project area, according to Byron, and not just new decking. A new wood was used instead of the treated pine that makes up most of the boardwalks in the region, and the concrete section that supports the iconic tram cars has been removed.

The decking is a hardwood called cumaru, Byron has said. The wood also is known as Brazilian teak and is grown in northern South America, according to the Wood Database, an online resource. The site indicates the species is not listed as endangered or threatened.