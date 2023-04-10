WILDWOOD — Boardwalk renovations from Maple to 26th avenues has been completed, and the walk is open for the spring.

The Boardwalk is open ahead of schedule and the ongoing work will not interfere with merchants or visitors, city officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has committed $4 million a year over the past two years to the Boardwalk. Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced a $3.2 million grant, to be matched by $845,000 in local money.

“I am grateful for the support from the governor for two years in a row,” Mayor Pete Byron said. “He recognized the importance of the Wildwood Boardwalk as a revenue generator for not only the city, but also for state tourism.”

According to an announcement from the city, there is still a small shortfall of decking material that is being delayed by the Brazilian government. While businesses will be open, there will be safety netting put in place around the incomplete sections.