Wildwood bar's liquor license suspended for summer after repeated COVID-19 protocol violations

"As a result of its blatant and continued disregard for ABC regulations and the law, Shamrock Beef and Ale has lost the privilege of serving alcohol during the busy summer months,” said James Graziano, Director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control, said in a statement. “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, compliance with COVID-19 executive orders is a requirement, not an option. Public safety is paramount to the ABC and we will continue to hold accountable any establishment whose failure to comply threatens the health of its patrons and the public at large."