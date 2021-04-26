Wildwood bar's liquor license suspended for summer after repeated COVID-19 protocol violations

WILDWOOD — Shamrock Beef and Ale, on Pacific Avenue, will cease serving alcohol this summer under a settlement between the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and Tommy G’s Shamrock, LLC, the owners of the license, after the bar repeatedly violated COVID-19 protocols.
The settlement resolves charges stemming from two COVID-19 compliance inspections conducted by the Wildwood Police Department in November 2020 and one conducted by the ABC in March 2021, which found numerous breaches of COVID-19 executive orders, including repeated violations of social distancing requirements and the then-10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink services, according to the state Attorney General's office.
Two other venues operating under the Tommy G’s license at that location — Castaway’s Pirate Bar and Club Amnesia — must also cease serving alcohol during the suspension period, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30.
“The significant suspension we’re announcing today sends a clear message that flouting COVID-19 public health measures will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement. "As the weather warms up, ABC will be keeping a close eye on clubs, bars, and restaurants that attract summer crowds to make certain they’re doing their part to ensure patrons are enjoying themselves safely.”
The infractions uncovered during the ABC’s inspection on March 3, 2021, occurred just two days after Shamrock finished serving a 100-day license suspension imposed by the ABC for the bar’s prior COVID-19 violations, according to the Attorney General's Office.
"As a result of its blatant and continued disregard for ABC regulations and the law, Shamrock Beef and Ale has lost the privilege of serving alcohol during the busy summer months,” said James Graziano, Director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control, said in a statement. “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, compliance with COVID-19 executive orders is a requirement, not an option. Public safety is paramount to the ABC and we will continue to hold accountable any establishment whose failure to comply threatens the health of its patrons and the public at large."
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.