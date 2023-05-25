Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WILDWOOD — City officials are taking a stricter stand on alcohol policies in the city, outright banning booze along the Boardwalk and beach.

Mayor Pete Byron, Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons and Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski on Thursday announced the ban, which was introduced during their May 10 commissioners meeting.

Alcohol of any kind is prohibited on the beach and Boardwalk, Byron said in a news release.

“In fact, there is already a sign at every street entrance to the beach," he said. "This new ordinance not only prohibits the drinking and/or open display of alcohol, but also says the mere existence of any kind of alcohol is prohibited."

According to City Solicitor Louis DeLollis, the ordinance mirrors those of other shore towns. Simply being in possession of alcohol is against the law. Designated restaurants or permitted events on the beach and Boardwalk are the only exceptions.

“Every year, the city receives numerous complaints about drinking, marijuana use and smoking on the beach and Boardwalk. This is how we are responding to those complaints,” Fitzsimons said.

Mikulski called it a matter of public safety.

“We understand people are on vacation and want to have a good time. We want everyone to enjoy Wildwood," Mikulski said. "Drinking, especially in the sun on vacation, often leads to excess and unruly behavior, not to mention increased health risks.”

This is the latest public safety matter the city has addressed as the summer draws near.

Last fall, an unsanctioned car rally in the city left two people dead and several others injured. City officials have been working since to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Last month, the city issued a cease-and-desist order to an event planner trying to bring an unsanctioned beach event to the city on Mother's Day weekend. The event ended up not happening.

Also voted on at the May 10 meeting was the approval of an ordinance to help police crack down on juvenile curfew violations, excessive noise, littering, vandalism, setting off illegal fireworks and riding bikes on the Boardwalk after hours.