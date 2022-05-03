 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood awarded $3.2 million in federal funds for more Boardwalk work

Wildwood Boardwalk repair

As seen from a drone, work is nearing completion on the Wildwood Boardwalk between Oak and Maple avenues, mostly funded by $4 million provided in a state grant.

 Joe Martucci photos, Staff Writer

WILDWOOD — The city has received a $3.2 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant to reconstruct three more blocks of the Boardwalk.

“This is great news for our city,” Mayor Pete Byron said Monday. “Despite our maintenance efforts over the past 100 years, much of the Boardwalk’s understructure and decking has been ravaged by time and nature, making total reconstruction of the Boardwalk necessary. This award will certainly help us achieve that goal.”

The city has been working on rebuilding eight blocks of damaged and aging boardwalk since last year. An earlier project targeting three blocks between Oak and Maple avenues was locally funded with help from a $4 million state grant and is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

Under the USEDA award, which will be matched with $845,000 in local funds, Boardwalk improvements will pick up between Pine and Maple Avenues and will extend another three blocks to Magnolia Avenue.

City Commissioner Krista Fitzsimmons said the Boardwalk draws six million visitors a year and is "the single greatest driver of tourism in the Wildwoods.”

The estimated costs to fix the Boardwalk ranges from $60 million for a complete overhaul, to $25 million for targeted repairs.

City Commissioner Steve Mikulski said the city is seeking other revenue sources.

“We recently submitted Congressionally-directed Spending (CDS) applications to U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, requesting funding to design and install five new ramps at four street-ends so that the Boardwalk is more accessible. We’re certainly hoping for a favorable review of those applications.”

