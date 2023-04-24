The Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum recently announced that John “Jay” Goheen III is the Volunteer of the Quarter for the period of Jan. 1 through March 31.
“We rely heavily on volunteers, and Mr. Goheen goes above and beyond to help at the museum," said NASW foundation chairman Joseph E. Salvatore.
Goheen served the United States for 22 years in Naval aviation. He flew many missions in Vietnam and taught maintenance for airborne missile control systems. He has been married to his wife, Mary Jane, for 37 years.
The museum is dedicated to the 42 aviators who lost their lives while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Visitors to the museum can find Goheen volunteering his time to answer questions and leading guests around the historic hangar.
“This is our history and the history of military aviation up close and personal," Goheen said. "We have to introduce the youth of America to that legacy.”
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport, 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. For more information, call 609-886-8787 or visit usnasw.org.
