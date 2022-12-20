 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood announces funds from Ocean Wind

WILDWOOD – A $678,000 grant from the Ocean Wind One project is set to help coastal resiliency in Wildwood, according to company and city officials.

The funds are part of a $3.9 million package of grants awarded in seven towns in Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. According to Wildwood officials, the grant to that city will help fund a living shoreline project along Mediterranean Avenue and West Andrews Avenue; the replacement and supplementation of failing bulkheads with vinyl bulkheads at several points along Otten’s Harbor; and the replacement of a crushed drainage pipe.

The total cost of these three Wildwood projects is close to $2.8 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to over more than $2 million of that total.

“The Orsted grant in the amount of $697,215 funds the required 25% city match for the FEMA award,” reads an announcement from the city.

The Danish energy company Orsted is the principal owner of Ocean Wind One, which plans to place wind power turbines off the coast to generate electricity.

The plan is currently moving through the state and federal permitting process, and is set to be the first large-scale offshore wind power project in New Jersey.

“Mitigating the effects of tidal flooding, severe weather events and coastal erosion is vital in maintaining quality of life, public safety and public health for our coastal communities. The initial response that we received from municipalities was a clear indicator of just how desperately these funds are needed,” said Beverly McCall, chairwoman of the Pro-NJ Grantor Trust.

The funding comes from the Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust, a $15 million trust established after Ocean Wind One after its selection by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in 2019 to build the first offshore wind farm. It also supports women-owned and minority-owned businesses in adapting to participate in the offshore wind industry.

