Wildwood American Legion to donate toys to area children

WILDWOOD — Fifty area children will have their Christmas wishes fulfilled thanks to the efforts of American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood and the generosity of the community.

In late November, Post 184 created an application on Google Forms and asked local families in need to register for a toy. Each parent was asked on the application to list a toy for their child and those toys were placed on an Amazon Wish List made public for anyone to purchase a toy. Almost immediately the list was fully purchased and toys continued to be added. At the time of this release only few toys remain, and wrapping paper had been donated as well.

“I am very surprised how easily this took off,” said Commander Harry Weimar. “The Legion is very thankful for the community at this time. We are happy to organize this event and I want to thank all the donors and volunteers for helping us make a good Christmas for kids.”

In addition to the toys, the Post is soliciting donations for other commonly needed items including winter clothing, diapers, food, and Christmas dinner.

Winter clothing is now being collected for families and information is available at facebook.com/legion184.

