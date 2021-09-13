 Skip to main content
Wildfire smoke returns to the New Jersey sky Monday
top story

Wildfire smoke returns to the New Jersey sky Monday

Sunset season

A woman catches a cell phone image of the sun setting over the Delaware Bay in Lower Township on July 14. Share the images you’ve captured at pressofac.com/photosubmissions or tweet them to @ThePressofAC and we’ll share them.

 Bill Barlow

That grayish-blue look in the sky is back, New Jersey.

A plume of smoke tens of thousands of feet above the surface have returned to the region, thanks to raging wildfires in the Western United States.

Wildfire smoke

The forecasted vertically integrated smoke for noon Monday (16:00 UTC). All of New Jersey is seeing smoke due to wildfires in the western United States. However, the smoke is thicker in the southern half of the state. 

The result is a hazy sky for Monday, which has lowered the ultraviolet index and will help temperatures from reaching the 90 degree mark on the mainland, rather staying in the still well above average upper 80s.

The smoke is originating from wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington. The smoke gets lifted up in the atmosphere, until it is carried by the jet stream, a fast moving river of air that separates two air masses, roughly 30,000 feet above sea level. 

300 mb map

The 300 millibar weather chart for Monday afternoon, roughly where the jet stream is located. The faster currents, highlighted in blue and purple, stretch from California to the Northeast. 

No problems are expected at ground level Monday. The visibility will remain high, at 10 miles. Meanwhile, the forecasted air quality will be either "good" or "moderate", according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency

Wildfire Smoke

The forecasted amount of vertically integrated smoke for 4 a.m. Tuesday (08:00 UTC), according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model. 

The wildfire smoke will persist into Tuesday morning, with the most amount of smoke Monday night. Expect a vividly bright sunset Monday. This is because the smoke particles will filter out the sun's harmful rays, and the reds will be scattered toward your eyes.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Tags

