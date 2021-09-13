Wildfire smoke returns to the New Jersey sky Monday

That grayish-blue look in the sky is back, New Jersey.

A plume of smoke tens of thousands of feet above the surface have returned to the region, thanks to raging wildfires in the Western United States.

The result is a hazy sky for Monday, which has lowered the ultraviolet index and will help temperatures from reaching the 90 degree mark on the mainland, rather staying in the still well above average upper 80s.

The smoke is originating from wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington. The smoke gets lifted up in the atmosphere, until it is carried by the jet stream, a fast moving river of air that separates two air masses, roughly 30,000 feet above sea level.

No problems are expected at ground level Monday. The visibility will remain high, at 10 miles. Meanwhile, the forecasted air quality will be either "good" or "moderate", according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The wildfire smoke will persist into Tuesday morning, with the most amount of smoke Monday night. Expect a vividly bright sunset Monday. This is because the smoke particles will filter out the sun's harmful rays, and the reds will be scattered toward your eyes.

