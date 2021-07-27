Wildfire smoke returns to NJ on dry Tuesday, turning stormy midweek

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Wednesday and Thursday will have showers and storms pass through, with the potential for severe weather Thursday. In the upper level of the atmosphere, we will see a northwesterly flow around a trough, or area of lower pressure. Pieces of energy will ride these northwesterly winds and pass right through us, sparking up rain as they do. Meanwhile, the Great Plains to Louisiana will bake, or should I say melt, in excessive heat and or humidity around an upper-level ridge of higher pressure.

Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy. After 3 p.m., spotty showers and storms will flare up. The potential for heavy downpours will be there. However, given the fast moving nature of the storms, flooding will be limited. Severe weather looks unlikely as well. If you want to do something outdoors, do it before 3 p.m. Parts of the afternoon will be fine, too, though. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The wildfire smoke should largely go away by this time.

Keep the air conditioner going Wednesday evening as we fall through the 80s into the 70s. Overnight, we’ll drop to around 70 degrees again for the low.