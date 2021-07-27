Wildfire smoke returns to NJ on dry Tuesday, turning stormy midweek

Get ready for the return of a hazy sky. Smoke from wildfires in central Canada and the Pacific Northwest will again waft its way in slowly on Tuesday. Otherwise, we have a dry, seasonable and not-as-humid day. Looking ahead, rounds of showers and storms will pass through Wednesday and Thursday.
It will still be muggy, but it won’t be as oppressive as it was for most of Monday. As we kick off our Tuesday, it will still be in the upper 60s to low 70s, as opposed to the mid-70s. We’ll have plenty of sun otherwise, with air temperatures at or just above 70 degrees.
A cold front will continue to slowly push further and further away to our south. High pressure will sit nearby, which will keep us sunny and our winds light. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s by late morning. Then, a cooling sea breeze will put temperatures into the upper 70s at the shore for the afternoon. Most of the mainland, meanwhile, will get up into the seasonable upper 80s.
Meanwhile, a plume of smoke will be transported in from our northwest late Tuesday. You could have a blue sky in the morning, with a grayish tint near sunset. A dusty look will be in the atmosphere Tuesday evening and night.
Speaking of Tuesday evening, it will be a very nice night for a visit to our boardwalk amusements or riding the bike around. We’ll fall into the 80s and 70s. With a light and variable wind, a little fog may develop. Otherwise, overnight lows will be around 70.
Both Wednesday and Thursday will have showers and storms pass through, with the potential for severe weather Thursday. In the upper level of the atmosphere, we will see a northwesterly flow around a trough, or area of lower pressure. Pieces of energy will ride these northwesterly winds and pass right through us, sparking up rain as they do. Meanwhile, the Great Plains to Louisiana will bake, or should I say melt, in excessive heat and or humidity around an upper-level ridge of higher pressure.
Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy. After 3 p.m., spotty showers and storms will flare up. The potential for heavy downpours will be there. However, given the fast moving nature of the storms, flooding will be limited. Severe weather looks unlikely as well. If you want to do something outdoors, do it before 3 p.m. Parts of the afternoon will be fine, too, though. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The wildfire smoke should largely go away by this time.
Keep the air conditioner going Wednesday evening as we fall through the 80s into the 70s. Overnight, we’ll drop to around 70 degrees again for the low.
On Thursday, something called a mesoscale convective system (MCS) may impact us. This happens a couple of times during the warm season in our region. However, there hasn’t been one that has passed through yet. Essentially, it’s a cluster of thunderstorms that groups itself into a low-pressure system. They’re fast moving and tough to forecast the positioning. However, our region looks to see anything from a shower to severe weather between 6 and 11 a.m. Damaging winds would be the main threat with this.
During the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will flare up as an unrelated cold front passes through. Heavy downpours and lightning will occur with this. If you’re trying to do something outside for a number of hours, be prepared to change your plans. Shorter outdoor tasks will be fine, though. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
A few storms will continue straight through Thursday night, as the cold front pushes through. By the end of the a.m. rush hour Friday, we should be dry.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
