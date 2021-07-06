Wildfire smoke from Canada is making New Jersey's sky very hazy

Smoke from wildfires in Western and Central Canada has wafted into New Jersey, putting a hazy gray mark on our sky Tuesday.

Smoke from these wildfires rose up high enough in the sky to be caught up in the jet stream, the fast moving river of air roughly 30,000 feet above the surface that separates two airmasses. The jet stream has been positioned in such a way that the smoky sky has been moved downstream from Western Canada, into New Jersey.

Tuesday was supposed to be a mostly sunny day. However, the bright, blue sky never came. Instead, a hazy sunshine, easily mistaken for a cloudy day, arrive instead.

Computer models from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model, an American forecast, shows that smoke will continue until Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov. By Thursday, the smoke carrying winds will blow out of the southwest, which will clear out the haze, though the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will arrive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the wildfire smoke, air quality has been of "good" quality in South Jersey Tuesday morning, as that air is largely well above the surface.