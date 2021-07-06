 Skip to main content
Wildfire smoke from Canada is making New Jersey's sky very hazy
Wildfire smoke from Canada is making New Jersey's sky very hazy

Smoke from wildfires in Western and Central Canada has wafted into New Jersey, putting a hazy gray mark on our sky Tuesday. 

Wildfire Smoke Satellite July 6

The morning visible satellite picture shows a layer of gray, hazy looking smoke above the bright white clouds Tuesday morning. Note the difference in the land color in the southern third of Michigan as opposed to the northern two-thirds. The northern two-thirds of the state, like New Jersey, have a layer of smoke overhead. 

Smoke from these wildfires rose up high enough in the sky to be caught up in the jet stream, the fast moving river of air roughly 30,000 feet above the surface that separates two airmasses. The jet stream has been positioned in such a way that the smoky sky has been moved downstream from Western Canada, into New Jersey.

Jet Stream

The jet stream from early Tuesday. The jet stream is the river of air that has been carrying smoke from Western Canadian wildfires. Note the strongest winds come from Western Canada, into the Great Lakes. From there, the speeds slow down but still point toward New Jersey. 

Tuesday was supposed to be a mostly sunny day. However, the bright, blue sky never came. Instead, a hazy sunshine, easily mistaken for a cloudy day, arrive instead.

Computer models from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model, an American forecast, shows that smoke will continue until Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov. By Thursday, the smoke carrying winds will blow out of the southwest, which will clear out the haze, though the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will arrive.

The amount of smoke in a column of the atmosphere gives the Vertically Integrated Smoke product from Tuesday p.m. into Wednesday, as seen here. 

Near surface smoke is present in New Jersey for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday, as shown here in the computer model guidance. 

Despite the wildfire smoke, air quality has been of "good" quality in South Jersey Tuesday morning, as that air is largely well above the surface.

However, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection did put out an air quality alert for Burlington, Gloucester, Camden, Mercer, Monmouth and Middle counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

On Wednesday, the air quality was expected to be "moderate" in southeastern New Jersey. However, this is not from the wildfire smoke. Rather, this is surface ozone that develops on hot, humid days within a stagnant airmass. 

Numerous wildfires have been reported in the western half of the United States' northern neighbor. On Tuesday, the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index (FWI) system was in code red for parts of Manitoba, British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, 212 wildfires are burning in the province, with lightning storms sparking up at least 24 of them.

Residents of Lytton in British Columbia evacuated the small mountain town on Wednesday, June 30, as a fast-moving wildfire engulfed the area.

The heat wave at the end of June set the stage for some of the blazes. On June 29, Lytton, B.C. set an all-time Canadian high temperature three consecutive days in a row, which now sits at 49.5 degrees Celsius, or 121.1 degree Fahrenheit. Coupled with less humid air, the potential for wildfire spread was very high. 

