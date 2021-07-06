Wildfire smoke from Canada is making New Jersey's sky very hazy

Smoke from wildfires in Western and Central Canada has wafted into New Jersey, putting a hazy gray mark on our sky Tuesday.
Smoke from these wildfires rose up high enough in the sky to be caught up in the jet stream, the fast moving river of air roughly 30,000 feet above the surface that separates two airmasses. The jet stream has been positioned in such a way that the smoky sky has been moved downstream from Western Canada, into New Jersey.
Tuesday was supposed to be a mostly sunny day. However, the bright, blue sky never came. Instead, a hazy sunshine, easily mistaken for a cloudy day, arrive instead.
#NOAA20 #VIIRS Day Night band captured the bright flames of several #wildfires burning in Manitoba Canada north and northeast of #Winnipeg when the satellite flew over at 3am on July 4, 2021. pic.twitter.com/J3yRLtRGi3— UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) July 4, 2021
Computer models from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model, an American forecast, shows that smoke will continue until Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov. By Thursday, the smoke carrying winds will blow out of the southwest, which will clear out the haze, though the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will arrive.
Despite the wildfire smoke, air quality has been of "good" quality in South Jersey Tuesday morning, as that air is largely well above the surface.
However, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection did put out an air quality alert for Burlington, Gloucester, Camden, Mercer, Monmouth and Middle counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the air quality was expected to be "moderate" in southeastern New Jersey. However, this is not from the wildfire smoke. Rather, this is surface ozone that develops on hot, humid days within a stagnant airmass.
Numerous wildfires have been reported in the western half of the United States' northern neighbor. On Tuesday, the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index (FWI) system was in code red for parts of Manitoba, British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, 212 wildfires are burning in the province, with lightning storms sparking up at least 24 of them.
The heat wave at the end of June set the stage for some of the blazes. On June 29, Lytton, B.C. set an all-time Canadian high temperature three consecutive days in a row, which now sits at 49.5 degrees Celsius, or 121.1 degree Fahrenheit. Coupled with less humid air, the potential for wildfire spread was very high.
The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.