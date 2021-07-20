Wildfire smoke fills the sky on otherwise mostly sunny week

Each day for the rest of the week will be mostly to partly sunny. However, the blue hue in the sky will be traded for murky shades of gray as smoke from wildfires in central Canada continues to haze over the sky.
The jet stream, the river of air that separates two air masses about 30,000 feet high, is positioned from the core of the blazes in central Canada all the way to the mid-Atlantic. In fact, the winds will only strengthen Wednesday into Thursday, ensuring that what would otherwise be a bright blue sky these days are dulled by the haze.
The hazy sky comes with plenty of rain-free days, as rounds of high pressures move through the area. These high pressures will be moving in from the Great Lakes or Canada, which will generally keep our winds from the less humid, westerly directions. Last week, high pressure was anchored over Bermuda, whose southwest winds pumped in hot and humid air from the tropics.
Tuesday will see borderline sticky conditions, though, again, it will be rain-free. We will start off in the mid-60s in Woodbine and inland spots. We’ll start in the low 70s in Stone Harbor, where I was Monday for a video shoot for our “The Season” summer series, and the shore.
Winds will be southwest for most of the day, with a northeasterly cooling sea breeze along the islands. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s everywhere, seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll be loaded with sunshine, muted from the smoke.
Tuesday evening will be our warmest one of the week. Expect 80s and 70s for the evening, good for outdoor dining. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees, which will be uncomfortable to sleep in without air conditioning or at least fans with the windows blowing.
Wednesday will be the only day with wet weather this week. It won’t be much, though. Expect an hour of rain between 3 and 9 p.m. with a line of thunderstorms passing through, thanks to a cold front. No severe weather will be expected. Given the fast-moving nature of the storms, no flooding will be likely either.
Overall, most outdoor work or activities will be good, especially at the shore where highs will be in the mid-80s. The mainland and inland spots will be hot, hurdling just over 90 degrees for highs.
It’ll turn less humid Wednesday night, as northwesterly winds blow. Dew points will fall through the 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s quickly just after dark. You could even let the windows opened overnight comfortably on the mainland, where lows will be in the mid-60s. Per usual, it’ll be milder at the shore.
A rain maker should skirt just to our south Thursday. This will leave us dry, though a blanket of high clouds (and smoke) will be over the sky. It’ll feel like September out there, with dew points in the “a touch humid” 60-degree range and highs in the mid-80s on an offshore breeze.
Friday will end the week with lots of clear sky. It’ll be comfortable, with highs in the mid-80s.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropical system names, forecast after Elsa hit N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
