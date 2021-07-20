 Skip to main content
Wildfire smoke fills the sky on otherwise mostly sunny week
Wildfire smoke fills the sky on otherwise mostly sunny week

Hazy Sunshine Smoke

Despite only a few clouds, the sky is gray in South Jersey Monday, as smoke from the Western wildfires reaches the East Coast. Sept. 14, 2020

 Joe Martucci

Each day for the rest of the week will be mostly to partly sunny. However, the blue hue in the sky will be traded for murky shades of gray as smoke from wildfires in central Canada continues to haze over the sky.

The jet stream, the river of air that separates two air masses about 30,000 feet high, is positioned from the core of the blazes in central Canada all the way to the mid-Atlantic. In fact, the winds will only strengthen Wednesday into Thursday, ensuring that what would otherwise be a bright blue sky these days are dulled by the haze.

Each day for the rest of the week will be mostly to partly sunny. However, the blue hue in the sky will be traded in for murky shades of gray as smoke from wildfires in Central Canada haze over the sky. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains.

The hazy sky comes with plenty of rain-free days, as rounds of high pressures move through the area. These high pressures will be moving in from the Great Lakes or Canada, which will generally keep our winds from the less humid, westerly directions. Last week, high pressure was anchored over Bermuda, whose southwest winds pumped in hot and humid air from the tropics.

Tuesday will see borderline sticky conditions, though, again, it will be rain-free. We will start off in the mid-60s in Woodbine and inland spots. We’ll start in the low 70s in Stone Harbor, where I was Monday for a video shoot for our “The Season” summer series, and the shore.

Winds will be southwest for most of the day, with a northeasterly cooling sea breeze along the islands. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s everywhere, seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll be loaded with sunshine, muted from the smoke.

Tuesday evening will be our warmest one of the week. Expect 80s and 70s for the evening, good for outdoor dining. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees, which will be uncomfortable to sleep in without air conditioning or at least fans with the windows blowing.

Wednesday will be the only day with wet weather this week. It won’t be much, though. Expect an hour of rain between 3 and 9 p.m. with a line of thunderstorms passing through, thanks to a cold front. No severe weather will be expected. Given the fast-moving nature of the storms, no flooding will be likely either.

Overall, most outdoor work or activities will be good, especially at the shore where highs will be in the mid-80s. The mainland and inland spots will be hot, hurdling just over 90 degrees for highs.

It’ll turn less humid Wednesday night, as northwesterly winds blow. Dew points will fall through the 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s quickly just after dark. You could even let the windows opened overnight comfortably on the mainland, where lows will be in the mid-60s. Per usual, it’ll be milder at the shore.

A rain maker should skirt just to our south Thursday. This will leave us dry, though a blanket of high clouds (and smoke) will be over the sky. It’ll feel like September out there, with dew points in the “a touch humid” 60-degree range and highs in the mid-80s on an offshore breeze.

Friday will end the week with lots of clear sky. It’ll be comfortable, with highs in the mid-80s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

