Wildfire smoke fills the sky on otherwise mostly sunny week

Each day for the rest of the week will be mostly to partly sunny. However, the blue hue in the sky will be traded for murky shades of gray as smoke from wildfires in central Canada continues to haze over the sky.

The jet stream, the river of air that separates two air masses about 30,000 feet high, is positioned from the core of the blazes in central Canada all the way to the mid-Atlantic. In fact, the winds will only strengthen Wednesday into Thursday, ensuring that what would otherwise be a bright blue sky these days are dulled by the haze.

The hazy sky comes with plenty of rain-free days, as rounds of high pressures move through the area. These high pressures will be moving in from the Great Lakes or Canada, which will generally keep our winds from the less humid, westerly directions. Last week, high pressure was anchored over Bermuda, whose southwest winds pumped in hot and humid air from the tropics.

Tuesday will see borderline sticky conditions, though, again, it will be rain-free. We will start off in the mid-60s in Woodbine and inland spots. We’ll start in the low 70s in Stone Harbor, where I was Monday for a video shoot for our “The Season” summer series, and the shore.