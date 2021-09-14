Wildfire smoke continues to fill the sky Tuesday, when will it end?

Another day of a dirty gray-blue sky is with New Jersey, as a layer of smoke thousands of feet high continues to stream overhead.

The satellite picture Tuesday morning shows a plume of thick wildfire smoke passing over New Jersey on its way out to sea.

This wildfire smoke is caused by wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington State, which gets lifted up into the atmosphere. It is then transported east by upper level winds.

The High Resolution Rapid Refresh Model, an American computer forecasting model, shows that most of the smoke is residing around 6,000 feet above the surface Tuesday.

There is also some smoke about 1,000 feet above ground level as well.

With most of the smoke staying higher aloft, issues with ground level pollutants remain low. The United States Environmental Protection Agency reports that New Jersey is under a "moderate" for air quality, meaning air quality is acceptable, but a small number of particular sensitive people may have issues.