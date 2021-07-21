Wildfire smoke chokes South Jersey's sky, brings uptick in hospital visits

For the most part, surface air quality has been OK in southeastern New Jersey. Since the smoke moved in Monday, the air quality index has mostly been moderate at official sensors in Absecon and Millville, with a reading between 51 and 100, meaning it’s only a problem for a select few who are unusually sensitive to smoke. The only exception was for a few hours Tuesday afternoon in Absecon, which had an air quality index in the low 100s, in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. The AQI runs from 0 to 500 for five different particle pollutants.

However, other parts of the state did not fare as well. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued air quality alerts Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. In New Brunswick, the AQI was unhealthy, with readouts between 151 and 200. Toms River even reached the unhealthy stage for a few hours Tuesday.

Borah said he has been seeing patients from the Philadelphia region and the northern part of the state in recent days. About half of the patients are calling in, complaining about the poor air quality’s impact on their breathing. It’s not just those very sensitive to air pollution, either. Borah said he is seeing people in their 40s with small tumors in their lungs — those who shouldn’t have breathing problems — having issues.