Wildfire smoke chokes South Jersey's sky, brings uptick in hospital visits

A thick haze continued to darken the sky Wednesday, as smoke from wildfires in central Canada and the Pacific Northwest continued to blow into the mid-Atlantic.
Over 1000 #wildfires continue to burn across the country. State of emergency declared in BC #smoke pic.twitter.com/C0yJaV5i72— Jessie Uppal (@JessieUppalTWN) July 21, 2021
While most of the smoke sat thousands of feet above the surface, transported by the jet stream, some of it managed to reach the ground, lowering visibility.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the visibility dropped below the usual clear sky, 10-mile reading after 6 p.m. Monday, staying below 10 miles through Wednesday. Visibility dropped as low as 3 miles on an otherwise clear Wednesday from 6 to 7 a.m., and most of the time the automated weather sensor reported haze. Millville Municipal Airport was nearly the same.
Skies are expected to clear Thursday morning, as a cold front sweeps through the Northeast and rolls off the coast, carrying all the soot and haze from the wildfires with it.
Still, the smoke has impacted air quality and has even driven some to their doctors.
“We are seeing more and more people complain about their breathing or are receiving symptoms that are concerning for them,” said Amit Borah, interventional pulmonologist at AtlantiCare’s Lung Nodule Clinic. “These are people that are not susceptible to the heat (and the breathing problems associated with it) that are coming in. ... It’s concerning. These are people who do not have asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that are having problems. Some individuals are starting new medication because heat or smoke triggered asthma.”
For the most part, surface air quality has been OK in southeastern New Jersey. Since the smoke moved in Monday, the air quality index has mostly been moderate at official sensors in Absecon and Millville, with a reading between 51 and 100, meaning it’s only a problem for a select few who are unusually sensitive to smoke. The only exception was for a few hours Tuesday afternoon in Absecon, which had an air quality index in the low 100s, in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. The AQI runs from 0 to 500 for five different particle pollutants.
However, other parts of the state did not fare as well. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued air quality alerts Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. In New Brunswick, the AQI was unhealthy, with readouts between 151 and 200. Toms River even reached the unhealthy stage for a few hours Tuesday.
Borah said he has been seeing patients from the Philadelphia region and the northern part of the state in recent days. About half of the patients are calling in, complaining about the poor air quality’s impact on their breathing. It’s not just those very sensitive to air pollution, either. Borah said he is seeing people in their 40s with small tumors in their lungs — those who shouldn’t have breathing problems — having issues.
Smoke in the Northeast comes from a combination of the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and wildfires in central Canada. As of midday Wednesday, the Bootleg Fire has burned more than 394,000 acres, or 614 square miles. The fire started July 6 due to a lightning strike, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
“Getting out of the open environment is key. Getting into a controlled environment is helpful,” Borah said.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.