A wildfire in Ocean County caused by a small plane crash was said to be 70% contained Monday, state fire officials said.

Meanwhile, police confirmed the pilot in the crash had died, though they did not confirm the pilot's identity.

The fire near the Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township had grown to 831 acres as of Monday morning, threatening 25 structures, the state Forest Fire Service said.

Dover and Mule roads were closed between Lacey and Pinewald Keswick roads, state firefighters said. The airpark also remains closed, Lacey Township police said.

Police were notified of smoke off Dover and West Lacey roads shortly before midnight Saturday.

As the investigation continued, a small airplane crash was located in the area of the fire. Due to the smoke and flames, as well as the difficult terrain, authorities could not immediately access the crash site, Lacey police said. The fire continued to spread, at which time the Forest Fire Service activated its personnel.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities were able to access the scene of the crash, where it was confirmed the pilot was dead, police said.

Firefighter operations are expected to continue for the next several days, police said, deferring additional questions about the fire to the Forest Fire Service.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The NTSB said Sunday it was unable to identify the pilot because of the raging fire, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The airport is about five miles southwest of Toms River. It has two runways and a helicopter pad and is used often by private planes, corporate jets and emergency service aircraft, the Inquirer said.

In addition to the Forest Fire Service, several local fire agencies responded, including the Manitou Park and Bamber Lake fire departments.