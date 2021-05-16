Wildfire closes Route 9 and forces voluntary evacuations in southern Ocean County

Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is closed Sunday night and several residents have been asked to voluntary evacuate due to an approximately 70-acre wildfire.

According to a 11:30 p.m. Sunday post on the New Jersey Forest First Service's Facebook page, firefighters are battling a fire in the Bass River State Forest in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County and in Burlington County.

6ABC.com reported that the fire has consumed at least 900 acres.

The fire was spotted at about 4 p.m. Sunday from the Bass River Fire Tower and is inside a large, forested area that has limited accessibility, the fire service said.

Firefighters conducted burnout operations setting smaller controlled fires near structures on Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along Route 9. Approximately 100 structures are at risk and the Pinelands Middle School is a designated shelter. Evacuation is voluntary. Additional firefighters are at the scene to protect property, the fire service said.

Route 9 is closed due to smoke that will be prevalent throughout the area. Fire monitoring and control operations will continue throughout the night, the fire service said.

