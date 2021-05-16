 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire closes Route 9 and forces voluntary evacuations in southern Ocean County
0 comments
top story

Wildfire closes Route 9 and forces voluntary evacuations in southern Ocean County

{{featured_button_text}}

Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is closed Sunday night and several residents have been asked to voluntary evacuate due to an approximately 70-acre wildfire.

According to a 11:30 p.m. Sunday post on the New Jersey Forest First Service's Facebook page, firefighters are battling a fire in the Bass River State Forest in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County and in Burlington County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

6ABC.com reported that the fire has consumed at least 900 acres.

The fire was spotted at about 4 p.m. Sunday from the Bass River Fire Tower and is inside a large, forested area that has limited accessibility, the fire service said.

Firefighters conducted burnout operations setting smaller controlled fires near structures on Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along Route 9. Approximately 100 structures are at risk and the Pinelands Middle School is a designated shelter. Evacuation is voluntary. Additional firefighters are at the scene to protect property, the fire service said.

Route 9 is closed due to smoke that will be prevalent throughout the area. Fire monitoring and control operations will continue throughout the night, the fire service said.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News