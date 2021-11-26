Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues

A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issues, his wife said Friday.
Chaoe Perry, a 24-year-old father of three, was under the care of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but recent events led him to seek more help, said his wife, Jasmine DeLeon. When he couldn't get the additional treatment, he grew angry and depressed, she said, soaked himself with rubbing alcohol outside an Atlantic City gas station and set himself on fire.
Perry was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for severe, life-threatening injuries after the Nov. 20 incident. He's now at a burn center in Philadelphia.
His skin is gone because of second- and third-degree burns, and he faces extensive surgeries if he survives.
"Like 20 to 30, if not more," said DeLeon, 22.
A VA official said the administration was investigating Perry's care as a result of his suicide attempt.
Mark D’Amico, the South Jersey man involved in a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign that raised $4…
Now, DeLeon is confronted with caring for the couple's three sons — Alexander, 3, Ethan, 1, and Castielo, 3 months — taking trips by train to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to visit Perry and find a new place to live.
She spent her afternoon Friday gathering her bagged belongings inside her Atlantic City apartment, preparing to vacate it by Dec. 1.
Besides her concern, DeLeon is frustrated by how she feels people are viewing her husband's act. It wasn't drugs, she said.
"He's someone that's very, very against things like that (drug use)," DeLeon said. "A lot of people out here know my husband. They know he is a kind person. People making fun of it and stuff like that made me so angry."
Perry has been battling depression for several years. DeLeon said her husband, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was dismissed from the military for his mental health struggles.
She said Perry's problems began when he was treated for heat stroke while serving and the drugs he was prescribed interacted with his brain negatively, causing him to become depressed. Being excused from his dream job didn't help matters.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old Somers Point man and U.S. Army veteran remains in critical con…
"It sucks because he wanted to go back so bad, and that's one of the biggest reasons why he feels like crap because he feels that was his passion," DeLeon said, explaining that Perry originally was dishonorably discharged but managed to change his status.
Perry and DeLeon met while trying to stabilize their lives as teenagers.
They met as Covenant House residents in Atlantic City, each fighting to overcome homelessness. DeLeon struggled with substance abuse as a teenager, and Perry was kicked out of his house and ventured with his sister to South Jersey.
He approached her with his phone asking for her number, and the pair have been together since.
Perry was getting mental health treatment through the Wilmington VA Medical Center, having done so since August 2018.
DeLeon said he has been having issues recently getting more regular therapy appointments. Perry was seeing a therapist twice a month, a psychiatrist every three months and underwent a physical once a year.
FREEHOLD — A former police officer has admitted operating a methamphetamine lab at his home.
"It's not enough, especially recently," DeLeon said.
Perry also struggled with anger issues, recently forcing the couple to separate. He took the Atlantic City apartment, and she stayed with a friend.
Perry began talking about self-harm, DeLeon said, but didn't act on it until Nov. 20. He talked to his wife that evening before she and their son went to bed.
She awoke to a phone call at 4 a.m. from a detective who alerted her to what happened.
Scrolling through her text messages from Perry that night, she saw he'd sent her photos of him doused in the alcohol before he set himself on fire.
Atlantic County has seen a similar incident to Perry's make headlines.
ATLANTIC CITY — Colleges regularly hold job fairs and workshops to help people enter emergin…
Charles Richard Ingram III, a 51-year-old Navy veteran and Egg Harbor Township resident, died in March 2016 after setting himself on fire in front of the VA's Northfield clinic, raising alarms with local veterans about the VA's ability to provide timely mental health care.
Johnny Walker, a veteran who chairs the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee, a nonprofit that helps link veterans to resources, said services beyond what the VA offers are available to veterans, but they're not widely known.
"It's about getting the information out," Walker said. "We just don't get it out, and there's a lot of people that just don't care. And leading the pack of that is a lot of our politicians."
Walker said getting care through the VA involves a lengthy process he says needs to be changed. Older vets also aren't computer-literate enough to schedule appointments.
Another problem is funding. Walker said the VA is struggling to enroll veterans. Not enough veterans mean less funding, he said.
"We need every veteran to sign up in the VA so that we can get every veteran whatever type of help they need, especially when they get older," he said.
OCEAN CITY — Three local women were praised as “Women of Wonder” on Wednesday as part of an …
The VA has a process when suicidal incidents happen. They'll begin reviewing the care Perry received to determine whether they need to change their treatment processes.
The agency also takes action on getting their veterans into their care, Wilmington VA Chief Medical Director Vince Kane said.
The VA has made progress within the past five years to treat different types of mental health issues, including substance abuse.
"We take everything extremely serious," Kane said. "We put reviews in place because we're all about reducing harm and looking at ways we can do things. We take this very personal."
DeLeon and Perry had been struggling to cope with Perry's mental health while raising a family.
Now, DeLeon is worried that her partner may not be there to help raise their sons.
Just as difficult is answering her son's questions about where his dad is.
She's now in the process of ensuring her sons have a secure home while dealing with her husband's suicide attempt. An online fundraising page has been set up to help the family.
"I'm 22 years old, I have three children and now I have to worry about all of this," she said, "when I should be worried about the kids and what I want to do when I'm older and what school I want to go to, but here, I'm worrying about whether or not my husband is going to make it or not."
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.