Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues

Besides her concern, DeLeon is frustrated by how she feels people are viewing her husband's act. It wasn't drugs, she said.

"He's someone that's very, very against things like that (drug use)," DeLeon said. "A lot of people out here know my husband. They know he is a kind person. People making fun of it and stuff like that made me so angry."

Perry has been battling depression for several years. DeLeon said her husband, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was dismissed from the military for his mental health struggles.

She said Perry's problems began when he was treated for heat stroke while serving and the drugs he was prescribed interacted with his brain negatively, causing him to become depressed. Being excused from his dream job didn't help matters.

"It sucks because he wanted to go back so bad, and that's one of the biggest reasons why he feels like crap because he feels that was his passion," DeLeon said, explaining that Perry originally was dishonorably discharged but managed to change his status.

Perry and DeLeon met while trying to stabilize their lives as teenagers.