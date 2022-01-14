 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wife of slain Philly police officer to be honored in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD — The city will host the wife of a slain Philadelphia police officer as a special guest in its St. Patrick's Day Parade in March.

Terri O'Connor, the widow of Cpl. James O'Connor, will serve as the parade's grand marshal at 11:30 a.m. March 12, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said Friday.

“It is our honor to have Terri serve as our grand marshal this year, and we are looking forward to Terri honoring not only the O’Connor family Irish heritage, but also all of the members of law enforcement," Rosenello said in a statement.

James O'Connor, 46, was fatally shot while he and his deputies were serving a search warrant at a home in Philadelphia's Frankford section March 13, 2020.

The officers took on gunfire while trying to approach the second floor, one of the officers on scene previously told a judge, and O'Conner was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest.

O'Connor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Four men were charged in the homicide.

O'Connor and his wife have connections to North Wildwood. Their son, James Jr., was a member of the city's Beach Patrol before joining O'Connor on the Philadelphia police force.

As part of the festivities, a Mass will be held at St. Ann Church of Notre Dame La Mer Parish, in neighboring Wildwood, at 10 a.m. before the ceremony. 

The parade will begin at City Hall, 901 Atlantic Ave., before traveling to the Entertainment District by Atlantic Avenue. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

