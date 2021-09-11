Widow of Sept. 11 responder describes devastation, and inspiration

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Mark Leonard was proud of his service in the Middle East and in New York City in the immediate aftermath of Sept. 11.

But there was no way he could have known what was coming when he signed up for the New Jersey National Guard.

“He just wanted to serve his country,” his widow, Sundi Leonard, said in a recent interview. “One weekend a month; that was perfect for his work schedule.”

Mark Leonard died in April at 58. Sundi agreed to talk about his experiences on Sept. 11 and its aftermath.

His wife suspects his work in New York after the attacks had an effect on his health, but she said she could never be certain.

“Around 2009, he started getting swellings,” she said.

His face or tongue would swell for no clear reason, and he would break out in rashes. It seemed like an allergic reaction, but nothing had changed at home or in his diet. The cause remained a mystery.

A specialist diagnosed it as “idiopathic angioedema,” she said, describing it as swelling for which there is no known cause.