Widow of Sept. 11 responder describes devastation, and inspiration
Widow of Sept. 11 responder describes devastation, and inspiration

091121-pac-nws-911leonard

Sundi Leonard talks about her late husband Mark's experiences as part of the cleanup effort in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Mark Leonard was proud of his service in the Middle East and in New York City in the immediate aftermath of Sept. 11.

But there was no way he could have known what was coming when he signed up for the New Jersey National Guard.

“He just wanted to serve his country,” his widow, Sundi Leonard, said in a recent interview. “One weekend a month; that was perfect for his work schedule.”

Mark Leonard died in April at 58. Sundi agreed to talk about his experiences on Sept. 11 and its aftermath.

His wife suspects his work in New York after the attacks had an effect on his health, but she said she could never be certain.

“Around 2009, he started getting swellings,” she said.

His face or tongue would swell for no clear reason, and he would break out in rashes. It seemed like an allergic reaction, but nothing had changed at home or in his diet. The cause remained a mystery.

A specialist diagnosed it as “idiopathic angioedema,” she said, describing it as swelling for which there is no known cause.

He suffered from necrotizing pancreatitis, she said, which led to his death. She did not suggest that was caused by his service in New York City, during which about 2 million tons of debris were removed from the site.

“We were two months shy of our 30th anniversary,” she said.

He had moved to Cape May County from Philadelphia when he decided to join the National Guard, and was assigned to the 253rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Cape May Court House.

Sundi said her husband’s company had been activated for blizzards and other emergencies before 9/11, but the terrorist attacks changed everything.

The National Guard was deployed to New York to help with the massive recovery and cleanup after the attack. Sundi said Mark discussed his impressions with her.

“It was devastating,” she said. “It broke him.”

But even in the midst of the horror, Mark found reasons to hope. “It was devastating, and yet, almost an inspiration. The people were amazing,” said Sundi, who works as a school bus driver and cleans the Cape May Campus of the Department of Children and Families Regional School.

She said the work of volunteers and the generosity of organizations and businesses inspired him.

“He was just blown away about all of the kindness at the time,” she said.

Later, the 253rd was called up as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

After returning home, he was active in the VFW and other veterans’ organizations.

He also was deployed to assist humanitarian efforts in Honduras. She said he served 13 years in the National Guard.

Mark had lived in Cape May County since 1986. He graduated from Archbishop Ryan Catholic High School in Philadelphia and later worked as a boat mechanic at a local marina, Sundi said.

“He enjoyed boating, fishing, and motorcycling, but above all else being a loving husband and father,” reads his obituary.

+2 
Leonard, Mark

M. Leonard
+2 
091121-pac-nws-911leonard

S. Leonard

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

