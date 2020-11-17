Widespread Code Blue alerts in effect through Thursday

A Code Blue alert goes into effect whenever air temperatures are forecast to be below 32 degrees, or wind chills of 0 or below for at least two hours. Low temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees for much of the mainland Tuesday night, with spots deep in the Pine Barrens dipping to the 20s. The shore will stay above freezing. Temperatures will be even colder Wednesday night, with low temperatures in the 20s for the mainland. The shore could have its first freeze of the season, with lows around 32 degrees.