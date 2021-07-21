Why you should create a My Social Security Account: Savvy Senior

Dear Savvy Senior: I’m 58 years old and working on a plan for my retirement. I’ve read that I need to check my Social Security statement every year to validate its accuracy. How do I go about doing this? — Planning Ahead

Dear Planning: Checking your official Social Security statement every year is a smart move to make sure your posted earnings are correct, which will ensure you get the benefits you’re entitled to. But most Americans don’t do it. In fact, most U.S workers have never even created a digital “My Social Security Account” so they can access their statement information. Here’s what you should know.

Online Statements

In 2017, as a cost-cutting measure, the Social Security Administration stopped mailing paper Social Security statements to everyone under age 60.

The only people who still get statements in the mail are those over age 60 who aren’t yet getting benefits and who haven’t set up an online account. (Paper statements, however, are still available to anyone on request by submitting form SSA-7004.)