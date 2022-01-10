Who's leading the South Jersey Snowfall Contest? We have a January 10 update

The second snow in less than a week means a second change to the leaderboard of the South Jersey Snowfall Contest.
Lower Township, the contest site, received three inches of snow in Friday's weak coastal storm. That brings the Cape May County town to 14 inches in January.
That further shrunk our list of possible $50 VISA gift card of basket of skin product winners to five from nine. 89 people originally entered.
As of Jan. 10, Michael Raisman and Janet Iacovone are in the lead, hitting the nail on the head perfectly, with 14.0 inches of snow guessed. However, there is a tie breaker that will be used if they remain the leaders at the end of the month.
Additional snow will be possible Saturday into Sunday, though. Therefore, we could go back to a singular leader the week of Jan. 17.
The following contest guesses are still in play: 14.0 inches (Michael and Janet), 15.0 inches (Melody Fox), 16.5 inches (Tom Becker), 25.0 inches (Victor Cocco).
The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a Facebook Live early in February.
The South Jersey Snowfall Contest lets you try to guess Mother Nature's habits. The person who forecasts the amount of snow closest to the actual snowfall in Lower Township, Cape May County will win the prize package.
If there's a tie breaker, the tie will go to the contestant who guessed how many days it will snow during the month. For purposes of the tie breaker, any recorded snowfall, even if it's only flurries, counts.
Observations are taken by long-time, award winning weather observer Wayne Roop. Roop is part of the Cooperative Observer Network (COOP), which is run by the National Weather Service.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Each night around midnight, Wayne Roop goes out to the weather station in h…
Stay up to date on the snow, rain, nor'easters and everything winter will throw our way! Sign up for the daily weather newsletter for free. The newsletter will also give you access to forecast videos, articles, weather related content and more.
Also, follow me on social media for more updates.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.