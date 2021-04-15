 Skip to main content
Who will headline this year's Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival?
Who will headline this year's Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival?

Featuring 1.1 million acres of dense forest, blueberry fields, cranberry bogs and unique villages, the Pine Barrens is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of New Jersey. That's true for the weather, too. The "sugar soil" of the sandy Pinelands and rural areas brings a unique climate to the region. Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented "Weather In the Pinelands" to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission speaker series on April 8. The talk explains the climate of the Pine Barrens as well as a question and answer session. The Pinelands Commission has new speakers every Thursday live at 10 a.m. on their YouTube channel. You may watch at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBgpC8sbR3Acrjo7ppxs3Uw

ATLANTIC CITY — This year's Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival will feature performances from Knuckle Puck, The Early November, Less Than Jake and Face to Face, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at Bader Field and will feature more than 100 breweries. It is being held outdoors instead of at the Atlantic City Convention Center to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. 

Knuckle Puck and Early November will perform Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Less Than Jake is scheduled to perform from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Face to Face from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

"We are looking forward to inviting everyone back to Atlantic City," organizers said in a news release.  

In 2019, the two-day, three-session event drew more than 26,000 people to sample beers from about 155 breweries at the Convention Center.

