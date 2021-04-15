Who will headline this year's Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival?

ATLANTIC CITY — This year's Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival will feature performances from Knuckle Puck, The Early November, Less Than Jake and Face to Face, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at Bader Field and will feature more than 100 breweries. It is being held outdoors instead of at the Atlantic City Convention Center to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Knuckle Puck and Early November will perform Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Less Than Jake is scheduled to perform from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Face to Face from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

"We are looking forward to inviting everyone back to Atlantic City," organizers said in a news release.

In 2019, the two-day, three-session event drew more than 26,000 people to sample beers from about 155 breweries at the Convention Center.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.