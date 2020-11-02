Who is running for local offices and school boards in South Jersey?

Below is a list of people running for local office and school board in the area. The list will be updated throughout election night.
SENATE
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Cory Booker
|Democrat
|Rikin (Rik) Mehta
|Republican
|Veronica Fernandez
|Of, By, For!
|Madelyn R. Hoffman
|Green Party
|Daniel Burke
|Larouche Was Right
SECOND DISTRICT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winners
|Amy Kennedy
|Democrat
|Jeff Van Drew
|Republican
|Jesse Ehnstrom
|Libertarian Party
|Jenna Harvey
|Justice Mercy Humility
THIRD DISTRICT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATVE
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andy Kim
|Democrat
|David Richter
|Republican
|Robert Shapiro
|Independent Constitutional Candidate
|Martin Weber
|For the People
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic County Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Scheffler
|Democrat
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|Republican
Atlantic County Surrogate (Vote for 1)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Curcio
|Republican
|Stephen Dicht
|Democrat
Atlantic County Freeholders (Vote for 2)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|Democrat
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democrat
|John Risley Jr
|Republican
|James Toto
|Republican
Atlantic County Freeholder District 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democrat
ABSECON
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly A. Horton
|Democrat
|Gregory Seher
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betty) Howell
|Democrat
|Nicholas LaRotonda
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donald W. Burroughs
|Democart
|Chris C. Seher
|Republican
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic City Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Forkin
|Republican
|Marty Small
|Democrat
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|LaToya Dunston
BRIGANTINE
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen Bew
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Lettieri
Council Ward 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Haney
|Republican
Council Ward 4 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard DeLucry
|Democrat
BUENA
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Aldo S. Palmieri
|Republican
|Jorge Alvarez
|Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David Turner
|Democrat
|William Ruggieri
|Republican
Township Committee - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ronnise White
|Democrat
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
CORBIN CITY
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Schulte
|Republican
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|William Collins
|Republican
EGG HARBOR CITY
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democrat
|Joseph A. Ricci, Jr.
|Republican
Common Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donna Heist
|Democrat
|Mason Wright, Jr.
|Democrat
|Karl Timbers
|Democrat
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|Clifford Mays, Jr.
|Republican
|Joseph G. Ellis
|Republican
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee(Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa March
|Democrat
|Frank Rivera III
|Democrat
|Paul W. Hodson
|Republican
|Laura Pfrommer
|Republican
ESTELL MANOR
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Julia A. Sparks
|Republican
FOLSOM
Council - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman
|Republican
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James C. Whittaker Jr
|Republican
|Jacob Blazer
|Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith Link
|Democrat
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|Bruce A. Strigh
|Independent
HAMMONTON
Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Otto Hernandez
|Republican
|William "Bill" Cappuccio
|Republican
|Joshua "Josh" Trepiccione
|Republican
|Sam Rodio
|Hammonton First
|Steve Furgione
|Hammonton First
|Bill Olivo.
|Hammonton First
LINWOOD
Council at-large - 1 year unexpired term (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Ford
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ralph Paolone
|Republican
LONGPORT
Board of Commissioners
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Fran Caulfield
|Robert English
|James Ulmer
|Scott C. Cianci
|Veronica Iezzi
|Daniel J. Lawler
|James P. Leeds Sr.
|Nicholas M. Russo
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Silva
|Republican
NORTHFIELD
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Lehne-Gilmore
|Democrat
|David Notaro
|Republican
|Alicia Garry
|Independent
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rich DiCriscio
|Democrat
|Thomas Polistina
|Republican
PLEASANTVILLE
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judy M. Ward
|Democrat
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Independent
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carla Thomas
|Democrat
|Sharnell Morgan
|Independent
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricky Cistrunk
|Democrat
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Famularo
|Democrat
PORT REPUBLIC
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Roger Giberson
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Kurtz
|Independent
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacob Nass
|Independent
SOMERS POINT
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph T. McCarrie, Jr
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles W. Falkenstein
|Republican
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl Peter Keiffenheim
|Republican
CAPE MAY COUNTY
County Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Nolan
|Republican
County Clerk (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rita Marie Fulginiti
|Republican
Freeholder (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth F. Casey
|Democrat
|Brendan Sciarra
|Democrat
|Will Morey
|Republican
|Jeffrey L. Pierson
|Republican
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jeffrey Trout
|Democrat
|Renee Pettit
|Democrat
|Scott J. Turner
|Republican
|Thomas J. VanArtsdalen
|Republican
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher South
|Democrat
|Francis H. Sippel
|Republican
Council-at-large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Marlowe
|Democrat
|David Perry
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin S. Coombs
|Republican
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Bob Jackson
|Democrat
|Timothy Donohue
|Republican
NORTH WILDWOOD
Council First Ward (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David J. Del Conte
|Republican
Council 2nd Ward (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kellyann Tolomeo
|Republican
STONE HARBOR
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith M. Davies-Dunhour
|Republican
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Reese E. Moore
|Republican
|Robin Lynn Casper
|Republican
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Canddiate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|John Amenhauser
|Democrat
|Curtis T. Corson Jr.
|Republican
WOODBINE
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Hector Cruz
|Republican
Cumberland County
Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Austino
|Democrat
|Michael Donato
|Republican
Freeholders (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carol Musso
|Democrat
|George Castellini
|Democrat
|Donna Pearson
|Democrat
|Victoria Lods
|Republican
|Darwin Cooper
|Republican
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Fletcher Jamison
|Democrat
|Ronald Sutton Sr.
|Republican
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Anthony Brago
|Republican
|Dominick Pattitucci
|Republican
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward Bart
|Republican
|Stephen Byrne
|Republican
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Tommy Clark
|Democrat
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|William Reinhart
|Democrat
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Ritter
|Republican
|Kelsey Bayzick
|Republican
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elmer "Skip" Bowman
|Republican
|William Johnson
|Democrat
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|J. Roy Oliver
|Democrat
|Joseph Sterling
|Republican
BOROUGH OF SHILOH
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Brad Campbell
|Republican
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jeffery Knerr
|Republican
|Media Willis
|Republican
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dale Cruzan
|Republican
|Michelle Richie
|Democrat
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Crilley
|Republican
|Brian Rossello
|Democrat
OCEAN COUNTY
County Clerk (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott M. Colabella
|Republican
|Kathy M. Russell
|Democrat
Freeholder (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joe Vicari
|Republican
|Helen Dela Cruz
|Democrat
|Dan Valentine
|Independent
BARNEGAT
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Alfonso Cirulli
|Republican
|Joseph Marte
|Republican
|Charles J. Cunliffe
|Democrat
|Peggy A. Houle
|Democrat
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dorothy Reynolds
|Republican
|Mary Ellen Foley
|Republican
EAGLESWOOD
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Nicholas A. Sommaripa
|Republican
LACEY
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Nicholas Juliano
|Republican
|William “Bill” Stemmle
|Democrat
LITTLE EGG HARBOR
Township Committee (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ray Gormley
|Republican
|John Kehm
|Republican
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democrat
|Shaun Moran
|Democrat
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ken Baulderstone
|Republican
|Rita Kopacz
|Democrat
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
|Winner
|Edward English
|Republican
|David Hartman
|Democrat
SURF CITY (Vote for 2)
Council
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|William D. Hodgson
|Republican
|John G. Hadash, III
|Republican
TUCKERTON
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Keith Vreeland
|Republican
|Brian Martin
|Republican
Council - 1 year unexpired term (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Suzanne L. Taylor
|Republican
ATLANTIC COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
ABSECON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Louis H. Imperatrice
|Thomas J. Grites
|Theresa L. Hudson
|Eric Neal
ATLANTIC CITY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jarrod Barnes
|Patricia A. Bailey
|Walter Johnson
|Mohammed G. Uddin
|Allen Thomas
|John A. Devlin
|Ambrose Gray
|Farouque Talukder
BUENA BOROUGH (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael A. Feaster
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|William B. Sneathen III
|Joseph E. Drogo
EGG HARBOR CITY (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Janine Caudo
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Amy Summer
|Patrick Ireland
|Michael Price
|Stephen Napoli
|Nicholas J. Seppy
|Tamika Gilbert-Floyd
|Michael A. Merlino
ESTELL MANOR (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Justin N. Roxas Sr.
|Alicia Gray
FOLSOM (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Glenn A. Smith
|Lisa O'Toole
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Guenther
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sherri Parmenter
|Dr. Ebenezer O-A Bilewu
|Karen Fink
|Susan Coll-Guedes
|Ernest D. Huggard
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Capone
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Darrell Edmonds
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jennifer Lihach
|Jarod Prince
|Jennifer Oldfield
|Shawn Ankrah
|Maria L. Newman
|Christine Miller
HAMMONTON (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kelli Fallon
|Mary Anne Templeton
|Raymond Scipione
|S. "Sam" Mento III
LINWOOD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Reema Kanzaria
|Jason Goldstein
|Kathleen Lowry
|Emily Ryan
LONGPORT (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl N. Tripician
MULLICA TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Gregory A. Kehrli
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Susan Brownhill
|Nick Roehnert
|Sarah M. Kurtz
NORTHFIELD-MAINLAND (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kinjal Patel
|Evelyn M. Perez
NORTHFIELD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Woodhouse-Hughes
PLEASANTVILLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sherrise A. Moten
|Loreal N. Chrisp
|Sheila H. Todd
|Anny E. Melo
|Julio Sanchez
|Elysa Sanchez
|Doris Rowell
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Becker Jr.
SOMERS POINT (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kathleen Dolton
|Michael Sweeder
WEYMOTH TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Daniel Ardito
|Edward M. Zebedies Jr.
CAPE MAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BOROUGH OF AVALON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lois A. Scarpa
|Jean E. Hunter
CITY OF CAPE MAY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharon Lee Kustra
|Larry Reed
|Thomas Rippman
BOROUGH OF CAPE MAY POINT (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Meredith A. Scott
TOWNSHIP OF DENNIS (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jamie Burrows
|Claudia Miller
|Kalin Carlino
|Nichol Hoff
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL - LOWER TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Connelly, Jr.
|Charles Jason Hunt
|Amy Bonner
|Billy Matthews
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL - WEST CAPE MAY (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kathleen Elwell
LOWER TOWNSHIP ELEMENTARY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Gary Douglass, Sr.
|Patricia Smith
|Jonathan Vile
|Joseph E. Thomas
|Lindsey N Selby
TOWNSHIP OF MIDDLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|George Delollis
|Gloria J Hodges
|Linda C. George
|Dennis Roberts
|Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez
CITY OF NORTH WILDWOOD (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott McCracken
|Charles Burns
|Michael Brown
CITY OF OCEAN CITY (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph S. Clark, Jr.
|Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes
|Michael James
CITY OF SEA ISLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kerry Mullane
|Daniel Tumolo
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A Ross
|Mark Matreale
|Suzanne M Walters
TOWNSHIP OF UPPER (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Philip Schaffer
|Thomas McQuillen
|Andrea Olenik-Hipkins
|Rachel Mammele
CITY OF WILDWOOD
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lynn Quinlan
|Kelly A. Phillips
|Joseph G Murray Jr
BOROUGH OF WILDWOOD CREST (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph M. Schiff
BOROUGH OF WOODBINE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Miriam Vives-Rivera
|Patrick Keenan
CUMBERLAND COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BRIDGETON (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricardo Perez
|Kenny Smith-Bey Jr.
|Erica Williams-Mosley
|Albert L Morgan
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen Stormes-Rivera
|Stacy G. Wilson-Smith
|Michelle Ronan
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Trexler
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Brent R. Daly
|Stanley J. Kershaw
|Dyron J. Corley
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly Beardsworth
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Janice Carter
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Erica L. Goodwin
|Michael K. Keene
|Ruth S. Butler
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP- 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert Winn
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP- CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Valerie Wojcik
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephen D Barndt
|Nicole Bostwick
|Shelbi Lockard
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharon Campbell
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward J. Cox Jr.
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert A. Chard
|Ashley L. Hughes
MILLVILLE (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles Flickinger
|Michael J. Beatty
|Marissa Ranello
|Stephanie Risley
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Andrea S. Levick
|Leigha A. Saulin
|Kevin A. Coll Sr.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Sheetal Patel
|Fred E. Pierce Jr.
VINELAND (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Jerald L. Bryant
|Dennis Rivera
|Tom Ulrich
|Meghan Spinelli
|Cedric Holmes
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
BARNEGAT (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Geddes
|Doreen Continanza
|Justin Deemer
|George Fedorczyk Jr.
|Christopher Sharpe
|Alicia Bivins
|Sandra Churney
BEACH HAVEN - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Stuart D. Snyder
BEACH HAVEN (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Meredith L. O’Donnell
|Jennifer Tomlinson
EAGLESWOOD (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Steven Halford
|Isabella Pharo
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Christie Palladino
|Maddalena Schemichen
|Laura Erber
|Raymond W. Bartlett
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Semler
|Danielle Kelly
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP- LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Georgene M. Hartmann
|Danielle R.W. Hagler
SHIP BOTTOM - LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Marci Bleam
|Stephanie Chung
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas W. Serpico
|Heather Tatur
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher Fritz
|Deborah M. Lyons
|Gerald Simonelli
|James Curcio
|Patricia Formica
|Gregory Guido
STAFFORD - 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Erin Sharkey
SURF CITY - LBI CONSOLIDATED (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kelly Linkewich
TUCKERTON - PINELANDS (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Kim Hanadel
|Randall Moody
TUCKERTON (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|David Colapietro
