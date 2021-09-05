Whitesboro reunion returns, with a message of hope

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A community event that has taken place for decades took on extra meaning this weekend, as the Whitesboro Reunion Festival returned after a year off due to COVID-19.
Aside from last year, the Labor Day weekend event has taken place for more than 30 years at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Whitesboro, a historically Black community in the township. According to Bernie Blanks, the longtime president of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, the reunion began as a way of keeping connections as residents moved away.
“It was always a way to bring everybody back and to build unity in the community,” he said on Sunday. He said the event welcomes people from out of the area as well, and newcomers to Whitesboro.
Whitesboro got its start in the early 20th century, near the end of the Reconstruction era when discriminatory laws and practices gained new strength in the South. Whitesboro gets its name from George Henry White, who at one time represented North Carolina in Congress. He was one of the last Black Republicans elected in the South in the period following the Civil War.
With a group of investors, including Booker T. Washington, White sought to create a self-reliant Black community in South Jersey.
According to Blanks, Saturday features speakers and events, as well as music, while each year, Sunday is reserved for spiritual speakers. A large canopy with folding chairs provided shade, while booths, vendors and food stands surrounded the periphery.
On a stage, speakers prayed and talked about the history of the community.
“This was created as a safe haven for Black people,” Rev. Douglas Moore of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro told a crowd gathered under a large white tent on Sunday. He described it as a testament of hope for Black people around the country. “And you’re still here.”
He and other speakers said the hope offered by Whitesboro to those fleeing racist violence and oppression remains an important message.
“This is a place to not only know our history, but to also know our home,” said Rev. Edgar Robinson of the Christ Gospel Church.
This year was not as large as some previous events, Blanks said. Some people are still reluctant to travel, he said, and many of the people who attended each year are getting older.
The event has made headlines statewide and throughout the country, especially when Oprah Winfrey has visited. Her partner, Stedman Graham, grew up in Whitesboro. She made a high-profile appearance in 2001 and returned in 2018 for the 30th anniversary of the event.
