Whitesboro reunion returns, with a message of hope

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A community event that has taken place for decades took on extra meaning this weekend, as the Whitesboro Reunion Festival returned after a year off due to COVID-19.

Aside from last year, the Labor Day weekend event has taken place for more than 30 years at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Whitesboro, a historically Black community in the township. According to Bernie Blanks, the longtime president of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, the reunion began as a way of keeping connections as residents moved away.

“It was always a way to bring everybody back and to build unity in the community,” he said on Sunday. He said the event welcomes people from out of the area as well, and newcomers to Whitesboro.

Whitesboro got its start in the early 20th century, near the end of the Reconstruction era when discriminatory laws and practices gained new strength in the South. Whitesboro gets its name from George Henry White, who at one time represented North Carolina in Congress. He was one of the last Black Republicans elected in the South in the period following the Civil War.

With a group of investors, including Booker T. Washington, White sought to create a self-reliant Black community in South Jersey.

