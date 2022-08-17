Whitesboro residents take issue with tax sales

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Several residents raised questions about township sales of property, especially in the Whitesboro section and neighboring communities, at the Monday meeting of the Township Committee.

Typically, the land sales are for properties the township has foreclosed upon over unpaid taxes. The committee approved a list of properties for sale last month, with the land sale set for Sept. 12.

“It’s a lot of properties going up for sale, mostly in Whitesboro,” said Dawn Robinson, a resident of the Burleigh section of the township, which is near Whitesboro.

She sought details about how much money the township takes in for the sales, and where and how that money is spent. It goes into the township’s general fund, she was told at the meeting, but there is not a spreadsheet detailing how much is brought in from tax sales.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents questioned the land sales, with several raising Whitesboro’s history as a planned community for African Americans created in response to the rise of Jim Crow laws in the South.

Shirley Greene, founder of the Whitesboro Historical Foundation, argued at the meeting that the township had no right to sell land within Whitesboro, asserting it is a distinct community, citing the foundation of the community by George White, one of the last Black members of the House of Representatives elected in the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. White founded the community at the beginning of the 20th century along with a group of investors.

“George White and the investors purchased these three places from the county of Cape May, not Middle Township,” she said. “This property was located in Cape May County as a safe haven for African Americans.”

She argued the township could not sell property in Whitesboro, Wildwood Junction or Wildwood Heights.

Mayor Tim Donohue dismissed the suggestion, saying he did not believe any court would agree that the township jurisdiction did not include Whitesboro and the other communities.

Like other townships in South Jersey, Middle Township includes multiple distinct communities, each with its own history. The township’s history dates from before the Revolutionary War.

Of more than 20 properties approved for land sale at a July meeting, most appear to have Whitesboro addresses. The minimum bid prices, based on assessed value, range from $4,000 to more than $117,000. Some addresses include wooded lots, others have houses.

“You make a lot of money from these sales. It just doesn’t seem to benefit our community in any way,” Robinson said.

If all of the properties approved for sale sold for the minimum bid, the total from the land sale would be close to $700,000.

But township Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said not all of the properties will receive bids, and not all of the bids go to settlement.

Osmundsen said it would be possible to request all of the resolutions finalizing sales for a year to get the total revenue, but she added the township is closer to breaking even, not only because taxes have not been paid, but also because the township has been paying taxes on the foreclosed-upon properties to the county and schools.

The sales will get the properties to new owners, who will then be responsible for the taxes.

“That’s the purpose of a land sale. The township is not in the business of owning all these properties,” she said.

The funds go into the general fund, Osmundsen said, but are not tracked separately. This year, the township budget came in at $24.4 million, mostly supported by $14.6 million in property taxes.

“The taxpayers don’t even know this is going on,” Robinson said. “I thought with the township making all this money out of all this land, I thought you’d have it listed.”

“The money’s used to balance the budget, if that’s what you’re asking,” said Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy.

Robinson has bought properties in Whitesboro through previous land sales. She said after the meeting that the lots were a good deal. Another person who addressed the committee Monday, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, is shown as the successful bidder on two properties in a land sale that took place in January.

She is listed as the successful bidder on a property on Main Street, for $8,000, and on Wiley Street, for $26,000. She raised concerns with rapidly rising property values, saying she saw something similar growing up in West Cape May, in which increased tax assessments can mean even those that own their properties outright cannot afford to remain in a community.

“Ultimately you will be pushed out of the county. It’s a big concern,” she said.

“It’s an issue in every neighborhood,” said Donohue.

Township attorney Steven Morris said the township has no leeway in which properties go to foreclosure. In instances where there is a sliver of land, the township could offer it to the adjoining land owner, Osmundsen said, but larger properties must go out to bid.

“If it’s buildable land, then you can never just buy it. It always has to go to public auction,” she said.