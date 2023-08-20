MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — On a dry summer day, it’s not so tough for Beanice Harrison to get to the pavement along about a quarter-mile of dirt and gravel road leading to her home in the Whitesboro section of the township.

There are some deep ruts and potholes, and sections ride like corrugated steel, but the road works well enough. But in the rain or snow, she said, there is always a chance of getting stuck or damaging her car when she is on her way to her job with Cape May County.

“It tears your car up,” she said.

Her father, Bobby Harrison, wants the township to repair the road.

“We’ve been squawking about this for years,” he said while walking along the road, pointing out problem areas on a sunny August morning.

Fishborn Street appears on maps, and there is a historic marker citing the Rev. J.W. Fishburn and other founders of Whitesboro, including George H. White. They bought thousands of acres for $14,000, the marker reads.

Whitesboro was historically a Black community, formed as a planned community at the end of the Reconstruction era after the Civil War and during the rise of Jim Crow laws in the Southern states. A history posted by the organization Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro cites a rise in racism in local communities as another motivation for the community’s founding.

On Monday, Harrison spoke with the Township Committee in his latest push to get the road paved.

“People live back there. We don’t live back in slavery time. We live up to date. Everybody likes the luxury of riding a smooth road,” he told committee members at the meeting.

But township officials say it’s not a municipal road, and maintaining it is not the township‘s responsibility.

“So the section of road that Mr. Harrison is referring to is not an accepted road. It’s more of a driveway,” said township Administrator Kim Osmundsen.

“We did look at this; the road doesn’t fall under our jurisdiction,” added Mayor Tim Donohue. “It’s not our road. We don’t own it. You own it, I guess.”

At one point in the meeting, Osmundsen said a portion of the road does belong to the township, back to where there are mailboxes for the homes at the end of the road. On Wednesday, Harrison said the township had regraded the road sometime in the past year, putting down new gravel. In that section of the road, remnants of the former pavement can be seen.

There are only two addresses along Fishborn Street, both occupied by relatives of Harrison, on a property he owns well into the woods. That should not matter, Harrison maintains. A public road should be maintained.

“We pay taxes there,” he told committee members.

Osmundsen described Fishborn as a “paper street,” which usually describes a street that exists on plans but has not been built. Development plans for Whitesboro include numerous streets laid out in a grid that were never developed.

There is another section of Fishborn, off Main Street, and then there is a stretch of woods before Harrison’s section off Reeves Street.

Township engineer Vince Orlando said at the meeting Monday the township did not want to set a precedent, saying there are multiple similar roads throughout sections of the sprawling municipality.

Similar situations can be found in Swainton, Rio Grande and Grassy Sound, he said. Developers typically include the creation of streets in plans, which are not accepted as public roads until after completion.

“It’s all on the homeowners,” Orlando said. “If you want to build a house, you’ve got to be on a paved street. The township would go broke trying to pave everybody’s street.”

The last time the township paved paper streets was at the beginning of his career, he said, more than 30 years ago, when paper streets were the basis of a road connecting Whitesboro to Route 47 in the Green Creek section of the township, a route known as 13 Curves.

That was only done to create a secondary route to Whitesboro, in addition to Route 9.

Osmundsen and Donohue said the township would provide Harrison with documentation that the section of Fishborn Street is not the township’s responsibility.

Standing on the road, with cicadas sounding in the nearby trees, Harrison said he does not own the woods on either side of the road, and he does not believe he owns the road itself.

He grew up in South Carolina but has been in the area since the early 1970s.

At the Township Committee meeting, a cannabis company seeking to locate in Middle Township offered to pay to pave the road if a license were approved. They attended the meeting with questions about the township’s changes to the process of supporting license applications to sell legal marijuana.

“Well played,” said Donohue.