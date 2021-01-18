Whitesboro community turns out for cleanup honor MLK

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today,” King said.

Moore presented the recording from her phone and a wireless speaker, technology that would have been close to unimaginable in 1963.

Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said it would be tough to imagine a more difficult speech to follow. The speech has been described as among the greatest ever given in English.

“I couldn’t help but notice that while we were listening to the speech, the clouds went away and the sun came out,” Donohue said. He said it was good to hear, and that he had not heard it in its entirety for a long time.

He said he was too young to remember when the speech was given, but remembers the 1960s, the turbulence, suffering and hatred of the time, he said.

“It feels a little like we’re back in a similar place now,” he said. “Times change, people never change. There’s always good and there’s always bad. When times are tough, good people seem to get better, and sadly the bad people seem to get worse. So let’s commit to being part of the good.”