Whitesboro community turns out for cleanup honor MLK

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The familiar cadence of Martin Luther King’ Jr.’s most famous speech could be heard through speakers over a steady breeze Monday afternoon to kick off a day of service in the Whitesboro section of the township.
About 30 people turned out for the event, organized by the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro, a group that formed in 2020. The number included several families, with many children participating in the afternoon cleanup.
Participants fanned out from the front lawn of the Martin Luther King Center, with aluminum claws and white trash bags to clean up litter along Main Street, on Route 9 and the community bike path.
“Most heavenly Father, we thank you for this time, we thank you for this day,” said Pastor Thomas Dawson of SOAR Church in Whitesboro, who opened the event with a prayer. “We thank you, Lord, that we can come together as one, as a community, with unity. We pray for this event. We pray for favor on it.”
Melissa Moore of Cape May Court House, one of the organizers of the event, said she wanted participants to hear the original version of King’s speech to the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, presented at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The brief speech is best known for his repeated use of the phrase “I have a dream,” presenting a dream of a future free from racism.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today,” King said.
Moore presented the recording from her phone and a wireless speaker, technology that would have been close to unimaginable in 1963.
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said it would be tough to imagine a more difficult speech to follow. The speech has been described as among the greatest ever given in English.
“I couldn’t help but notice that while we were listening to the speech, the clouds went away and the sun came out,” Donohue said. He said it was good to hear, and that he had not heard it in its entirety for a long time.
He said he was too young to remember when the speech was given, but remembers the 1960s, the turbulence, suffering and hatred of the time, he said.
“It feels a little like we’re back in a similar place now,” he said. “Times change, people never change. There’s always good and there’s always bad. When times are tough, good people seem to get better, and sadly the bad people seem to get worse. So let’s commit to being part of the good.”
Donohue also offered a prayer at the outside meeting for the world to move to a better place. He said King heard that call to be better, and sacrificed everything to move the world in that direction, and the creation of a more just and equal society.
“Grant us each a small dose of the moral clarity, unremitting courage and passion for righteousness that sustained your son Martin in his darkest hours, so that we may foster a world where love conquers hate, and darkness is vanquished by your light. Amen,” Donohue prayed. “So we talked the talk, now we’ve got to do the work.”
Fellow Township Committee member James Norris also attended the event, as did Anthony Anderson, the president and one of the founders of the Progressive Black Initiative. Children and adults, Black and white participated in the cleanup. Everyone wore masks at the outdoor gathering.
Anderson had hotdogs and other food planned for lunch — and treats for the children — when the cleanup crews returned.
“I wasn’t expecting this many people, but I think we have enough that we can get one picker per group,” he said.
Teams of adults and children headed off from the center, some quickly filling one or two trash bags as they scoured empty lots and wooded areas for discarded water bottles, plastic bags and other litter.
Moore said the kids deserved a reward not only for the work on Monday but also for their efforts in school this year.
“I commend you guys,” she said. “You’re doing an amazing job.”
She said they will be leaders in the future.
