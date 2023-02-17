ATLANTIC CITY — White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City took down its famous sign Wednesday and replaced it with a new one.

"The old sign was old and corroded and was extremely hard to upkeep," Manager Steve Matthews said. "The new sign has LED lights instead of neon lights, which will be more cost effective."

Not everyone likes the new sign though, and have commented on social media and to the store's employees that they miss the old, garish version, which outlines the sub and even the lettuce in a neon green hue.

Matthews, however likes the new look for a few reasons.

"The new sign looks very similar," Matthews said. "I drove by it at night, and it looked great, it will continue to carry the same charm it always has."

Located on Arctic Avenue in the Ducktown section of the city, White House Subs was established in 1946 by Anthony Basile, "his Aunt Basilia and Uncle Fritz Sacco,' according the shop's website, whitehousesubshop.net.

The sub has become an iconic spot for locals and visitors alike, including many of the celebrities who've visited over the years and posed for photographs that now adorn the shop's walls.