White House members to visit Atlantic City on Monday

Officials with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy will visit Atlantic City on Monday.
Acting Director Regina LaBelle and other officials will visit the resort following a 10:30 a.m. media briefing. According to a news release, they will meet with a team operating one of the few remaining methadone vans still in operation.
The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a new rule, effective July 28, intended to streamline registration requirements on mobile methadone vans and make it easier for treatment providers to obtain a license to operate the vans.
Methadone is one of three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder. There are approximately 1,700 narcotic treatment program locations across the U.S., but not all dispense methadone, and many communities don't have access to them, according to the office.
