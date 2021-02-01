White Horse Pike reopens, other roadways in Absecon impassable due to flooding

ABSECON — The White Horse Pike has reopened to motorists, Absecon police said Monday afternoon.
Earlier in the day police were warning residents not to use two major roadways in the city due to flooding.
Absecon Boulevard/White Horse Pike/Route 30 both east and westbound and South New Road/Route 9 were flooded over all lanes and impassable, police said Monday morning.
Around 2 p.m., police said the White Horse Pike was open both lanes eastbound and one lane westbound while debris is being cleared.
South Shore Road and South New Road remain closed.
Police said to expect more closures at the next high tide and advised motorists to plan accordingly.
Alternate routes such as the Atlantic City Expressway or South Mill Road are both currently passable.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.