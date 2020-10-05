White Horse Pike/Mill Road project begins in Absecon

ABSECON — State transportation officials on Monday announced daily lane closings this week at the White Horse Pike and Mill Road as an intersection improvement project begins.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, contractor South State is scheduled to close lanes in both directions near the intersection. The closings will allow crews to install new traffic signal foundations and concrete. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during the day, and local access to driveways will be maintained, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation. The lane closings are expected to continue into the winter.
The $1 million federally funded project will provide vehicular and pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection, according to the DOT. The improvements include installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, improved crosswalks and lighting, new signal poles, mast arms, LED traffic signal heads, pedestrian signals, push buttons and highway signage.
The project has been designed in stages to minimize the effect on traffic, the DOT said.
