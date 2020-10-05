White Horse Pike/Mill Road project begins in Absecon

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, contractor South State is scheduled to close lanes in both directions near the intersection. The closings will allow crews to install new traffic signal foundations and concrete. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during the day, and local access to driveways will be maintained, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation. The lane closings are expected to continue into the winter.