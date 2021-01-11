While waiting on appeal, Atlantic County Dems appoint Witherspoon to District 3 Commission seat

MAYS LANDING — Members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee from Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships voted unanimously Monday to appoint Thelma Witherspoon to the vacant District 3 Commissioner seat.
The appointment is temporary pending an appeal of a recent court decision ordering that a special election be held for the seat.
"I look forward to joining the Board of Commissioners and serving the residents of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships," said Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a written statement issued Monday. "I am hopeful that we will win on appeal, and I'd like to thank Chairman (Michael) Suleiman and my legal team for fighting to preserve our hard-earned victory. Right now, I'm ready to get to work for our community."
The Democrats filed an appeal last week which is currently awaiting a hearing in the Appellete Division. Vacancy paperwork has been filed on behalf of Witherspoon.
If Witherspoon wins on appeal, she said Monday she would serve out the entire term through 2023.
If Witherspoon loses on appeal, she said there is a possibility that another election will be held on April 20.
A judge decertified Witherspoon's election last week because hundreds of incorrect ballots were sent to voters in the district.
“Under Executive Order 211, all pending elections of any nature must be deferred until April 20,” said Roger Steedle, the attorney for the Board of Commissioners, at the Jan. 5 reorganization meeting. “Such pending elections are to occur at one time.”
Gov. Phil Murphy signed the order Dec. 21 as a COVID-19 safety measure.
Steedle said it is unclear whether the election in April will be via machines at polling places or will be another mostly vote-by-mail election.
Reelected incumbent Atlantic County Commissioners Caren Fitzpatrick, a Democrat, and John Risley, a Republican, were sworn in for three-year terms at the meeting — the first since the name of the body changed from the Board of Chosen Freeholders to the Board of County Commissioners. Maureen Kern was reelected chairman, and Risley was elected vice chair.
On Jan. 4, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk decertified the District 3 election, saying a mistake made by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan had denied 328 people their legal right to vote in that election, and a new election must be held.
Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748. But the margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, the judge said, so he ordered the new election.
The district covers most of Egg Harbor and some of Hamilton townships.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
