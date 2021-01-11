While waiting on appeal, Atlantic County Dems appoint Witherspoon to District 3 Commission seat

MAYS LANDING — Members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee from Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships voted unanimously Monday to appoint Thelma Witherspoon to the vacant District 3 Commissioner seat.

The appointment is temporary pending an appeal of a recent court decision ordering that a special election be held for the seat.

"I look forward to joining the Board of Commissioners and serving the residents of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships," said Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a written statement issued Monday. "I am hopeful that we will win on appeal, and I'd like to thank Chairman (Michael) Suleiman and my legal team for fighting to preserve our hard-earned victory. Right now, I'm ready to get to work for our community."

The Democrats filed an appeal last week which is currently awaiting a hearing in the Appellete Division. Vacancy paperwork has been filed on behalf of Witherspoon.

If Witherspoon wins on appeal, she said Monday she would serve out the entire term through 2023.

If Witherspoon loses on appeal, she said there is a possibility that another election will be held on April 20.

A judge decertified Witherspoon's election last week because hundreds of incorrect ballots were sent to voters in the district.