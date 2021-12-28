While omicron spikes, New Year’s Eve looks ready to proceed

ATLANTIC CITY — A year ago, officials planned for the opening of a vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a huge spike in COVID-19 cases waited around the corner in the first week of January, and organizers canceled or scaled back event after event after event in the region and throughout the country.
However ready we were to say goodbye to 2020, little fanfare greeted 2021.
Now, with the virus' omicron variant tearing through the region, most events seem ready to proceed and many appear eager to ring in 2022 in classic style.
Restaurants, communities and casinos have full schedules, and as of Tuesday, were going full steam ahead. At the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, thousands have bought tickets for one of the area’s biggest New Year’s Eve events, and almost every venue in the region has something planned.
In Ocean City, where the popular, alcohol-free First Night event returns with entertainment throughout the city, organizers recommend masks be worn indoors, for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.
“Sales of admission buttons have been exceptionally strong,” said Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen. “I think everybody is super excited for the return of the event this year, and First Night is one of the few places outside the home where entire families can celebrate New Year’s Eve together in a safe environment.”
With the omicron variant causing a surge of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, do you plan to go out for New Year’s?
Bergen said the city is following the guidance of health officials. Thousands are expected, both for New Year’s Eve and for events planned New Year’s Day.
“We’re kind of at the point where everyone has to weigh the risks versus the benefits when making New Year’s Eve plans,” said Gemma Downham, an epidemiologist and the director for patient safety and infection prevention at AtlantiCare.
That doesn’t mean she’s suggesting taking omicron lightly. Rather, she said there are ways to celebrate more safely, and benefits to seeing some things return to normal.
“We are human beings, and we have a need for social connections,” she said.
Those with compromised immune systems — or who have someone in their household with health issues — should remain cautious, Downham said. One option is to gather outdoors, she said. Far more restaurants and other venues now have outside space heaters and all-season outdoor spaces compared to a year ago, she said.
“Any gathering outside is going to be safer than a gathering inside,” she said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials' decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans.
For an indoor event, increasing ventilation will help, including opening windows. Everyone in attendance should not only be vaccinated but boosted as well, Downham suggested.
Over the summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for anyone in areas of substantial or high transmission to again mask up in public places indoors, citing the risk of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
In November, scientists in South Africa discovered a new variant, soon designated omicron. In early December, officials confirmed the first instance of omicron in New Jersey. On Tuesday, Downham said that according to the CDC, omicron is the dominant variant in the region.
The variant spreads quickly, by all indications even among the vaccinated. Multiple reports indicate it may be less severe than delta, but Downham warns it is too early to count on that.
“What we do know for sure is that this is a worse infection in unvaccinated individuals,” she said. Those who have been vaccinated are less likely to fall ill, and those with symptoms are less likely to end up in the hospital, she said, encouraging those who have held off to get vaccinated.
“Transmission is at critical levels in our region,” she said. “At the hospital, we have just as many inpatients as with the first surge. But in March of 2020, everything was shut down. Now everything remains open, but we have a lot of inpatients.”
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
Hospital officials say the current number of COIVD patients is not the highest they've seen since the start of the pandemic, but the numbers have spiked with the rise of omicron.
Cases are surging across the country and around the world, but there appears to be little appetite for more shutdowns or restrictions.
Cape May County officials cited the CDC guidelines, which suggest wearing a mask, remaining 6 feet apart from those you do not live with, washing hands and getting vaccinated.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health also suggested outdoor gatherings and said the holiday season poses an increased risk, citing advice from state officials and the CDC.
“Get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick,” reads a statement. “Symptoms can often be mistaken for allergies or other illnesses, so when in doubt get tested. Even if you don’t have symptoms, consider getting tested as a precaution when gathering with others.”
But getting tested can be tough right now. Stores are often sold out of take-home tests, as are online retailers. When tests are delivered to area stores, they don’t spend long on the shelf. It can take weeks for someone to get their hands on a home test, and in-person testing sites have been overrun.
Downham described trying multiple locations in search of a test before reaching out to a friend who had stocked up earlier.
“We make fun of her for her Costco habit. She was the first on my phone chain,” she said. She’s put in an order for more, even though they will not be delivered for weeks, and encouraged others to do the same. “I’d rather have some on hand. It certainly is worth the investment.”
Showboat officials say they will sanitize surfaces regularly.
"We are confident that by following all federal, state and local guidelines, we all can enjoy a safe and fun New Year’s Eve," the hotel said in statement.
