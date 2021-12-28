While omicron spikes, New Year’s Eve looks ready to proceed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for anyone in areas of substantial or high transmission to again mask up in public places indoors, citing the risk of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

In November, scientists in South Africa discovered a new variant, soon designated omicron. In early December, officials confirmed the first instance of omicron in New Jersey. On Tuesday, Downham said that according to the CDC, omicron is the dominant variant in the region.

The variant spreads quickly, by all indications even among the vaccinated. Multiple reports indicate it may be less severe than delta, but Downham warns it is too early to count on that.

“What we do know for sure is that this is a worse infection in unvaccinated individuals,” she said. Those who have been vaccinated are less likely to fall ill, and those with symptoms are less likely to end up in the hospital, she said, encouraging those who have held off to get vaccinated.

“Transmission is at critical levels in our region,” she said. “At the hospital, we have just as many inpatients as with the first surge. But in March of 2020, everything was shut down. Now everything remains open, but we have a lot of inpatients.”