Which towns are holding Memorial Day events this weekend?

Friday, May 28
ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic County will honor the sacrifice and service of its fallen military veterans; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor. 609-343-2313 or aclink.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CEREMONY: noon; honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom; songs will be performed by Shore employees Michael Green and Saundra Stokes; front lawn of Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point.
Monday, May 31
MARGATE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. at Winchester and Union avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to noon; service to remember local soldiers and thank them for their service; coffee and donuts served; Veterans Memorial Stone in front of Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will serve as host; flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and Army veteran, will be presented to the community; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park., 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will honor fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues. 609-729-5832.
SEA ISLE CITY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 10 a.m.; wreath laying, patriotic hymns, local dignitaries; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. 609-263-8687 or visitsicnj.com.
SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m., Patriots Park, Bethel Road and First Street.
VFW MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by Greater Absecon Island Veterans of Foreign Wars; vocalist Donna Innes of Atlantic City, guest speaker Past Commander and Vietnam veteran Thomas Klein; light refreshments to follow; VFW Memorial Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-2240 or vfw215.org.
