Which towns are holding Memorial Day events this weekend?

Friday, May 28

ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic County will honor the sacrifice and service of its fallen military veterans; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor. 609-343-2313 or aclink.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CEREMONY: noon; honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom; songs will be performed by Shore employees Michael Green and Saundra Stokes; front lawn of Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point.

Monday, May 31

MARGATE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. at Winchester and Union avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to noon; service to remember local soldiers and thank them for their service; coffee and donuts served; Veterans Memorial Stone in front of Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.