The upcoming holiday weekend will be filled with fireworks throughout South Jersey. Here's where you can watch this weekend and on the Fourth of July.
Friday, June 30
Atlantic City: 9:30 p.m., North Beach
Saturday, July 1
Barnegat: Dusk, Barnegat High School, 180 Bengal Blvd, Barnegat Township; rain date July 5
Egg Harbor City: 9 p.m., Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City
Monday, July 3
Lacey Township: 9:15 p.m., Lacey Township High School, 73 Haines St, Lanoka Harbor; rain date July 5
Surf City: 9 p.m., on the bay at 17th Street
Lower Township: 9 p.m., on the bay off Emerson Avenue in North Cape May; rain date July 5
Tuesday, 4th of July
Beach Haven: Dusk, on the bay at Taylor Avenue; rain date July 5
Tuckerton: Dusk, Lake Pohatcong
Atlantic City: 10 p.m., on the beach near Tropicana
Upper Township: Dusk, Amanda's Field, 1091 NJ Route 50, Petersburg; rain date July 5
Middle Township: Dusk, 626 Goshen Road
Ocean City: 9 p.m., on the beach at
Margate: 9 p.m., Huntington Avenue beach
Wildwood: 10 p.m., the Boardwalk
Cape May: 9 p.m., across from Congress Hall
