Where now, brown cow? Missing cow has Upper Township talking

UPPER TOWNSHIP — There have been surprising sightings in the dense woods off Tuckahoe Road this summer.

No, not Sasquatch, and not the far-more-likely coyotes that can sometimes be heard howling in the township. Some people report seeing a brown cow loose in the woods.

One person posted an image of the cow to a Facebook group dedicated to Upper Township, in which it can be seen behind a fence between trees. The poster said the image was taken off Elmwood Avenue, a residential street off Tuckahoe Road.

There are deep sections of woods surrounding the neighborhood, and salt marsh beyond that.

He wrote that the cow ran off into the woods. The person declined to be interviewed or participate in the story, but Linda Gentille of Shore Animal Control, which handles animal control under a contract with the township, confirmed that the animal was missing.

She said the cow had been reported on Meadow Lark Road and then disappeared.

That’s about three miles from the other sighting, and on the other side of a tributary to the Tuckahoe River.

“We have not been able to locate it since,” she said.

Other residents confirmed sightings of the cow, but declined to give their names, lending the cow search the flavor of reports of sightings of Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.

Gentille confirmed that the cow is real, and really missing. She said the owner has not contacted animal control, however. Mayor Curtis Corson also confirmed the story on Friday, and said it's not the first time a cow has gone missing in the township.

It appears that the animal has been on its own for at least a month.

A trooper at the Woodbine station of the State Police, which handles police services for Upper Township, said Friday that he had not heard anything about a wayward cow being reported.

“Nobody came in and said they were missing their cow,” he said.

But, he said he did respond to an accident involving a vehicle that struck a cow this summer in the area of Tuckahoe Road.

“The cow was not on-scene when we arrived,” he said. He, too, declined to give his name. He said the driver of the vehicle was not injured, and reported that the animal ran into the woods. There was no immediate response from the State Police public information office to a request Friday for more information about the accident.

Most cows weigh 1,000 pounds or more.

A lifelong Upper Township resident, who also declined to speak on the record for this story, said he was out with his dog this summer when he thought the dog had found a deer. He was surprised when he got closer and found a fully grown cow in the woods.

There is both water and plenty of grass in the area, he said. He declined to identify the owner, but said he passed on a message saying where he saw the cow.

A commenter on Facebook indicated that the owner knows the animal is missing and has been looking for it for about a month.