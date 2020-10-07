The 2020 General Election will not be like past general elections, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming election.

When is election day?

Nov. 3.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What are the key dates for this year's election?

Registration deadline: Oct. 13

Voter registration deadline for general election (21 days prior to Election Day); mandated evening voter registration available for general election in offices of county commissioners of registration (optional for municipal clerks)

Vote-by-mail deadline: Nov. 3 (8 p.m.)

Ballots must be postmarked or placed in drop box.

Who is eligible to vote?

You have to register to vote before Election Day in New Jersey. (You can find the deadline to register to vote in the "Dates and deadlines" section.)

To register in New Jersey you must:

• be a citizen of the United States

• be at least 17 years old (you must be 18 to vote)

• be a resident of the State and county 30 days before the election

How do I register to vote?

For starters, you should first see if you are already registered to vote. Visit https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check to find out your voting status. If you're not registered, you can do so by filling out a form and sending it to your county’s commissioner of registration. Find your county form at https://nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml

How can I vote?

By mail-in (VBM) ballot, or by a provisional ballot at the polls.

County clerk will mail VBM ballots to “active” voters on or before Oct. 5.

Who are the local candidates?

This year's election is highlighted by the Presidential race between incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump and challenger Joseph R. Biden Jr., a Democrat.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew is being challenged by Democrat Amy Kennedy.

For a complete list of local races, click here: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Southern Ocean.

To see what races for school board are happening in your community, go here.

What local ballot questions are there this year?

Voters in Margate will be asked if they want to build a new beachfront boardwalk. If voters decide to go forward with the project, the city could appropriate $285,000 for a feasibility study,

Voters in Cape May City will be asked to approve a new public safety building. A "yes" vote would approve the bond, and act as a referendum on the plans for a new building. But a second citizen group has gotten another question on the ballot, which would fund only the reconstruction of the firehouse, setting the stage for an unusual campaign running up to the election. That includes an estimated cost of $5 million.



Are there any statewide questions this year?

There are three statewide questions on the ballot in November, each asking:

1. Whether to legalize for recreational use a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis."

2. Whether to give a $250 property tax deduction to veterans who did not serve in time of war, and to give a 100% property tax exemption to certain totally disabled veterans who did not serve in time of war.

3. Whether to change when new legislative districts are created if the federal census data is delayed.

Will I be able to vote in person?

If you do vote in person, you will be given a provisional paper ballot.

Atlantic County will open a minimum of 50% of its regularly used polling places, the BOE must utilize schools or other large facilities to serve as large voting centers to accommodate more voting districts in one polling place.

Who can vote via machine at polling places?

Anyone who signs an affidavit stating he or she has a handicap that makes it impossible to vote using a paper ballot may use the machine.

How can you turn in your mail-in ballot?

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at polling locations, drop boxes and returned by mail.

Drop box locations in Atlantic County include:

Absecon Municipal Building, 500 Mill Road

Atlantic County Office Building (in Police & Firemen Plaza between City Hall and the County Office Building), 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Brigantine Municipal Hall, 1417 W. Brigantine Blvd.

Buena Vista Township Municipal Hall, 890 Harding Highway

Egg Harbor Township Municipal Hall, 3515 Bargaintown Road

Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave.

Galloway Township Municipal Hall (on court chambers side), 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

Historic Court House Complex, 5901 Main St., Mays Landing

Hammonton Municipal Hall, 100 Central Ave.

Northfield Municipal Hall, 1600 Shore Road

Pleasantville Municipal Hall, 18 N. First Street

Somers Point Municipal Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave.

Ventnor Municipal Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.

Drop box locations in Cape May County include:

Lower Township Public Safety Building (court entrance), 405 Breakwater Road, Erma

County Clerk’s Office, 7 N. Main St., Cape May Court House

County Public Works Building, 536 Woodbine-Ocean View Road

Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave.

Stone Harbor Library, 9516 2nd Ave.

Upper Twp. Municipal Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg

Wildwood Municipal Hall, 4400 New Jersey Ave.

Ocean City Municipal Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.

Cape May Municipal Hall, 643 Washington St.

Lower Township Municipal Hall, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas

Martin Luther King Center, 207 W. Main St., Whitesboro

Drop box locations in Cumberland County include:

Bridgeton City Hall, 181 East Commerce St.

Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton

Commercial Township Municipal Building, 1768 Main Street, Port Norris

Maurice River Municipal Building, 590 Main St., Leesburg

Millville Municipal Building, 12 S. High St.

Cumberland County Technical Education Center, 3400 College Drive, Vineland

Vineland City Hall, 640 E. Wood St.

Cumberland County Division of Social Services, 275 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland

Deerfield Municipal Building, 736 Landis Ave., Bridgeton

Hopewell Municipal Building, 590 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton.

Drop box locations in Southern Ocean County include:

Ocean County Southern Service Center, 179 S. Main Street, Manahawkin

Can I take someone else’s ballot to a drop box, post office or to the Board of Elections?

As a bearer, a voter may take up to three ballots for others to a drop box, post office or to the Board of Elections. New amendments to state law allow voters to act as bearers for up to five others, if they are immediate family members or are residing in the same household as the bearer.

How many drop boxes will each county have?

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to increase the number of secure drop boxes in each county from five to at least 10.

What is the last day a postmarked vote-by-mail ballot may be accepted?

Nov. 10

What’s the difference between absentee and mail-in voting?

A ballot that has been sent to a voter and is voted outside of a polling place or election official’s office has traditionally been referred to as an “absentee ballot” and the person who votes that ballot has been called an “absentee voter.” This terminology is common in state law and comes from the concept that voters would use this option only when they were “absent” from their neighborhood polling place on Election Day.

As time has gone on and more and more voters request a ballot in advance as their default voting method, and as states have begun offering more opportunities for voters to do so, the terminology has evolved. Some states refer to “advance ballots,” “mailed ballots,” “by-mail ballots,” “mail ballots” or “vote-by-mail ballots.”

