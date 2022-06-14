When will construction start on the Royal Farms in Absecon?

ABSECON — With public doubts stirring about a new Royal Farms coming to the city, an update on construction should be available by Thursday's City Council meeting, city Engineer Edward Dennis said Monday.

The Royal Farms project is part of a larger redevelopment strategy Absecon is pursuing to help bolster its ratable base. Absecon Renewal LLC is tasked with fortifying the Royal Farms plans.

Over a year after the city's original firehouse was leveled to make way for a new Royal Farms convenience store, many in town have become peeved about not seeing shovels in the ground.

For city resident Josiah Andrews, the project needs to happen, he said.

"If it falls through, it'll leave a bitter taste in my mouth," said Andrews, who lives about a block away from where Royal Farms is supposed to be built on New Road.

Although the site shows no signs of a Royal Farms coming to town, the location is on the company's store roster. Royal Farms representatives Shelby Kemp and Breahna Brown did not respond to requests for comment.

Intentions are for the store to eventually be built, Dennis said during his engineer's report at the June 2 City Council meeting.

Construction not beginning likely falls back on the company and developer, Dennis said, without providing specifics.

The LLC was formed under the Wright Partners, a development company based in Media, Pennsylvania. The company has developed various buildings, including storefronts and offices, according to its website.

Representatives from the development company did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

To make way for Royal Farms, the city sold the land on which the former firehouse sat in the 400 block of New Road. The developer paid $1.7 million, which helped pay for the current $5.9 million firehouse that opened last year.

The current firehouse, near New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, was squeezed in between land occupied by a now demolished medical office and the American Legion building, which lost parking to accommodate the new structure.

Royal Farms stores can be found in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia.

The Baltimore-based company has, in recent years, begun opening Atlantic County stores to compete with Wawa, with two locations in Egg Harbor Township. The first opened at Fire and Tilton roads in 2019. A second can be found heading west on the Black Horse Pike where Flat Stone Tavern & Grill was, near where the pike meets English Creek Avenue.

The developer also is spearheading efforts to re-envision vacant land once occupied by the city's former sports complex. A new Firestone on the property opened earlier this year, and plans for a new White Horse Liquor storefront were approved by the city Planning Board in March.

Meanwhile, the old firehouse lot remains vacant, covered in rubble and overgrown foliage, with no signs of construction. Many have noted that signs promoting Royal Farms at the site have vanished, along with the bulk of metal fencing used to stave off trespassing.

For years, the former firehouse welcomed visitors for special events. It also was home to a homemade mural commemorating those lost on 9/11, which was viewable from the White Horse Pike.

Many of those passing by the site questioned whether demolishing the old firehouse was worth the effort, time and money.

Andrews, like many in town, has become frustrated with the lack of activity since the firehouse was torn down. He doesn't see why the city invested in building a new business when so many vacant ones, like gas stations and a decaying former hardware store across from the proposed Royal Farms, are eyesores, he said.

"It's really not a great representation for Absecon," Andrews said.

He thinks city leaders are not being transparent enough on the matter.

But city officials say the public shouldn't be overly upset with them in this instance. Business dealings between the developer and company are out of the city's hands, said Greg Seher, who was a Planning Board member when the city's pursuit of its large-scale redevelopment plan began.

"All the city can do is hope that whatever the market for real estate brings works," Seher said. "The city can't tell them yes or no. They can just help development. They can't pick the business."

Throughout the attempted project, misconceptions have been floating in the public, he said.

"People think, 'Oh, they got this special tax break,' but it wasn't a tax break," Seher said regarding an adjusted tax plan he said would yield more money for the city. "There's a special tax there, but the property owner isn't getting a break at all."

