HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After years of delays, plans to redevelop the former Wheaton glass factory site appear to be moving forward.

Cotton Mill Associates, based in Weehawken, Hudson County, is proposing a 115-unit apartment building on the 4.5-acre site. The developer is ready to submit site plans to the township Planning Board in the near future, said attorney Nicholas F. Talvacchia.

“This is going to be a first-class facility that the residents of Hamilton Township can be proud of,” Talvacchia said during a presentation before the Township Committee on Monday. “It’s been a long road. A lot of progress has been made over the last two years to make this project happen.”

No development has happened at the Mays Landing site, at Mill Street and Old Harding Highway, in decades.

The project has its New Jersey Pinelands Commission certification and is currently working through issues with the state Department of Environmental Protection, Talvacchia said.

The building will feature one- and two-bedroom units, each with a balcony.

Three additional floors will be added to the current three-story building, under the proposed redevelopment of the site. The first floor of the building will include 54 parking sports, said Mike Gallagher, the site engineer.

The grounds around the building will offer a grilling area for residents, fire pits, a dog run, bocce, pickleball and basketball courts. All of the amenities will be connected by hardscaped paths, Gallagher said.

There are three buildings, including the one that will house the residential units, currently standing on the site. At one point the site featured eight buildings, Gallagher said.

“We are reusing all of the foundations of the other buildings in our design,” Gallagher said. “We are repurposing one of the buildings (that is still standing) into the boathouse. The other building could be a gym or restaurant.”

The site was first a cotton mill in the 1800s. Its closing in 1949 caused high unemployment in the area. Wheaton Industries reopened the facility a year later, turning it into a plastic bottling plant, according to the township Historical Society. Wheaton operated the business for several more years. It was one of the last remaining manufacturing plants in the township.

The area is part of the Mill Complex Redevelopment Plan, which was adopted in December 2005. The plan calls for adaptive reuse of the existing structures rather than demolition and new construction. Accordingly, the redevelopment standards will focus more on the intensity of development at the site than typical area and bulk standards associated with new development. Residential units and offices are among the proposed uses in the redevelopment area.

There have been a variety of setbacks for the project in recent years, including a 2007 fire at the facility, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturns, said developer Hershy Weiss. The Sept. 10, 2007, blaze gutted about three of the nine buildings on the site. Authorities ordered the demolition of some old, charred masonry walls, fearing those structures no longer were safe. Authorities ruled the fire accidental.

Brett Noll, township administrator, praised the developer for diligence on the project and said he looks forward to seeing what happens at the site.

The three lots that make up the project are valued at $1,056,200, according to 2022 tax records. The company bought the property in 2009 for about $2.75 million, according to records.

“It’s been a long time, and I’m excited,” said Committeewoman Judy Link.