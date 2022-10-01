What's the difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage?

Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property damage. To identify how significant the coastal flooding will be by you, the National Weather Service uses minor, moderate and major flood stage for classification.

Minor flood stage is nuisance flooding that is seen roughly two dozen times a year at the Jersey Shore. It's defined as having minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threats. No buildings are flooded but they may run under houses are that on stilts.

Moderate flood stage is defined to have some water inundation of structures and roads. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations may be necessary as it gets closer to major flood stage. Cars will get stuck in the salt water in the deepest parts. On average, it occurs less than five times a year.

Major flooding is defined to have extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations are necessary. Major flood stage is typically saved for the strongest nor'easters and tropical systems. It may not even occur every year.

To put the definitions into action, here's a look at the difference between minor and moderate flood stage for Ocean City, Atlantic City and Ship Bottom. Expect most areas to see some kind of water in this below images in major flood stage.

Ocean City

Atlantic City

Ship Bottom