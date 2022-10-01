 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's the difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage?

Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property damage. To identify how significant the coastal flooding will be by you, the National Weather Service uses minor, moderate and major flood stage for classification. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Avalon, New Jersey, to explain it all.

Minor flood stage is nuisance flooding that is seen roughly two dozen times a year at the Jersey Shore. It's defined as having minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threats. No buildings are flooded but they may run under houses are that on stilts. 

Moderate flood stage is defined to have some water inundation of structures and roads. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations may be necessary as it gets closer to major flood stage. Cars will get stuck in the salt water in the deepest parts. On average, it occurs less than five times a year. 

Major flooding is defined to have extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations are necessary. Major flood stage is typically saved for the strongest nor'easters and tropical systems. It may not even occur every year. 

To put the definitions into action, here's a look at the difference between minor and moderate flood stage for Ocean City, Atlantic City and Ship Bottom. Expect most areas to see some kind of water in this below images in major flood stage.

Ocean City

Minor vs. moderate stage Ocean City

Minor vs. moderate flood stage in Ocean City. Areas in green mean partially submerged roads, areas in blue mean fully submerged roads. Note that this is an approximation and isn't completely presentative of what can happen.

Atlantic City

AC Minor Vs Moderate.JPG

Minor vs. moderate flood stage in Atlantic City. Areas in green mean partially submerged roads, areas in blue mean fully submerged roads. Note that this is an approximation and isn't completely presentative of what can happen.

Ship Bottom 

Minor vs. Moderate Ship Bottom.JPG

Minor vs. moderate flood stage in Ship Bottom. Areas in green mean partially submerged roads, areas in blue mean fully submerged roads. Note that this is an approximation and isn't completely presentative of what can happen.

