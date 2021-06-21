What's going on with tropical storm Claudette and the sticky, stormy weather?

If caught in a rip current, don't swim against it. Rather, call for help as the rip current takes you out. Once out of its grip, swim diagonally toward the shore, still calling for help.

Claudette strengthens to a tropical storm again, drenching coastal North Carolina after a deadly weekend in the South After pummeling communities along the Gulf Coast and inland, the storm known as Claudette strengthened to become a tropical storm again Monday as it deluged coastal North Carolina.

Claudette made landfall about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans Saturday morning, over eight inches of rain fell in parts of the state, despite it being a tropical depression, the weakest of the three tropical cyclone statuses. Still, a multi vehicle crash killed nine children and an adult in Alabama.

South Jersey will continue to remain dry through most of the daytime hours, However, rain-free might be the better way to describe it.

It has and will be muggy Monday. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, has been in the low 70s, firmly in the "sticky" category. That is also due, in part, to Claudette. Even as a weak tropical cyclone, it has still towed along large amount of tropical moisture.

The other reason why it will feel like a swamp Monday is because of a large cold front moving in from the west. Attached to a large low pressure system that will move from Ontario to Quebec, southwesterly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning weather maker streams in even more moisture in the air.