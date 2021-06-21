What's going on with tropical storm Claudette and the sticky, stormy weather?

While the gloomy sky and muggy, bad hair day worthy weather is coming from tropical storm Claudette, the threat for storms Monday night will come from the north, well away from the warm ocean waters.
As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Claudette is a low-end tropical storm with 40 mph maximum sustained winds near the center of the storm, which is about 225 miles to the south of Atlantic City.
Despite it being relatively close to South Jersey, no tropical storm warnings were in effect. No warnings were in effect for anywhere, even near North Carolina.
The gloomy gray sky seen for most of the morning has been due to Claudette. However, the rain never got any further north than Maryland in the Delmarva Peninsula. Wind gusts have mostly stayed below 20 mph in South Jersey.
"These winds are occurring mostly over water, southeast of Claudette's center (off the North Carolina coast)," the National Hurricane Center said. "Some additional slight strengthening is possible over the western Atlantic Ocean today."
Do not go to the beach without a lifeguard present and be prepared for swimming to be barred for the day. Claudette will bring a high risk for deadly rip currents, a strong, narrow current of water which moves directly away from the shore.
If caught in a rip current, don't swim against it. Rather, call for help as the rip current takes you out. Once out of its grip, swim diagonally toward the shore, still calling for help.
Claudette strengthens to a tropical storm again, drenching coastal North Carolina after a deadly weekend in the South
After pummeling communities along the Gulf Coast and inland, the storm known as Claudette strengthened to become a tropical storm again Monday as it deluged coastal North Carolina.
Claudette made landfall about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans Saturday morning, over eight inches of rain fell in parts of the state, despite it being a tropical depression, the weakest of the three tropical cyclone statuses. Still, a multi vehicle crash killed nine children and an adult in Alabama.
South Jersey will continue to remain dry through most of the daytime hours, However, rain-free might be the better way to describe it.
It has and will be muggy Monday. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, has been in the low 70s, firmly in the "sticky" category. That is also due, in part, to Claudette. Even as a weak tropical cyclone, it has still towed along large amount of tropical moisture.
The other reason why it will feel like a swamp Monday is because of a large cold front moving in from the west. Attached to a large low pressure system that will move from Ontario to Quebec, southwesterly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning weather maker streams in even more moisture in the air.
Be weather aware Monday evening. The line will work in between 6 and 8 p.m. and then leave between midnight and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Within this expect one to two hours of rain. The storms will move quickly, so roadway flooding will be limited. However, one to one and a half inch per hour rainfall rates will be possible, making travel difficult.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put areas from Millville to Vineland, west, in a level one of five risk for severe weather. Known as a marginal risk, it means isolated severe storms will be possible.
The risk is higher west of the Interstate 95 corridor because those storms will occur earlier in the day. Here, the very strong June sun creates extra unstable air, which, like a powder keg, can ignite severe storms.
Another line of showers and storms will be possible Tuesday, as a second front passes through the area.
With Claudette now a tropical storm, what are the 2021 names, hurricane forecast?
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - In progress
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
