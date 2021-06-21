 Skip to main content
What's going on with tropical storm Claudette and the sticky, stormy weather?
What's going on with tropical storm Claudette and the sticky, stormy weather?

Meteorlogist Joe Martucci explains how South Jersey's impacted by Tropical Storm Claudette, storms at night

While the gloomy sky and muggy, bad hair day worthy weather is coming from tropical storm Claudette, the threat for storms Monday night will come from the north, well away from the warm ocean waters. 

As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Claudette is a low-end tropical storm with 40 mph maximum sustained winds near the center of the storm, which is about 225 miles to the south of Atlantic City. 

Satellite

The Monday morning satellite image from Tropical Storm Claudette 

Despite it being relatively close to South Jersey, no tropical storm warnings were in effect. No warnings were in effect for anywhere, even near North Carolina. 

The gloomy gray sky seen for most of the morning has been due to Claudette. However, the rain never got any further north than Maryland in the Delmarva Peninsula. Wind gusts have mostly stayed below 20 mph in South Jersey. 

"These winds are occurring mostly over water, southeast of Claudette's center (off the North Carolina coast)," the National Hurricane Center said. "Some additional slight strengthening is possible over the western Atlantic Ocean today."

Claudette Winds.gif

Wind speed and direction for the area surrounding Claudette, as of Monday morning. Tropical storm force winds, with sustained winds over 39 mph were reported to be as much as 90 miles away from the center of the storm. However, winds at most airport weather observing stations were much lower. 

Do not go to the beach without a lifeguard present and be prepared for swimming to be barred for the day. Claudette will bring a high risk for deadly rip currents, a strong, narrow current of water which moves directly away from the shore.

Rip Current Risk

There's a greater than 50% chance for rip currents Monday, due to Tropical Storm Claudette. 

If caught in a rip current, don't swim against it. Rather, call for help as the rip current takes you out. Once out of its grip, swim diagonally toward the shore, still calling for help. 

Claudette made landfall about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans Saturday morning, over eight inches of rain fell in parts of the state, despite it being a tropical depression, the weakest of the three tropical cyclone statuses. Still, a multi vehicle crash killed nine children and an adult in Alabama. 

Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths

Debris sits along a creek and roadway in Northport, Alabama, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Tropical Depression Claudette has claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern U.S., causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

South Jersey will continue to remain dry through most of the daytime hours, However, rain-free might be the better way to describe it.

floop-gfs-2021062106.prateptype_cat.poac_ma.gif

The forecasted radar for Monday afternoon. Note the rain over the Atlantic Ocean. That is Tropical Storm Claudette. However, it will be the rain to the west that will bring the potential for strong storms Monday night. 

It has and will be muggy Monday. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, has been in the low 70s, firmly in the "sticky" category. That is also due, in part, to Claudette. Even as a weak tropical cyclone, it has still towed along large amount of tropical moisture. 

Dew Points

The other reason why it will feel like a swamp Monday is because of a large cold front moving in from the west. Attached to a large low pressure system that will move from Ontario to Quebec, southwesterly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning weather maker streams in even more moisture in the air.

Be weather aware Monday evening. The line will work in between 6 and 8 p.m. and then leave between midnight and 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

Forecasted Radar Monday

The forecasted radar for Monday night, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model. 

Within this expect one to two hours of rain. The storms will move quickly, so roadway flooding will be limited. However, one to one and a half inch per hour rainfall rates will be possible, making travel difficult. 

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put areas from Millville to Vineland, west, in a level one of five risk for severe weather. Known as a marginal risk, it means isolated severe storms will be possible. 

SPC Risk Monday

A level one of five risk is in effect for western Cumberland County and along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor for Monday into Monday night. 

The risk is higher west of the Interstate 95 corridor because those storms will occur earlier in the day. Here, the very strong June sun creates extra unstable air, which, like a powder keg, can ignite severe storms.

Storm Threats

Another line of showers and storms will be possible Tuesday, as a second front passes through the area. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
