What you need to know about Tuesday's Ocean City elections?

OCEAN CITY — In this year’s race for Ocean City’s mayor, the challenger to a three-term incumbent is not promising change, but rather continuity if elected.

Keith Hartzell has focused his campaign for mayor on a promise to keep Ocean City just the way it is. Jay Gillian, 57, running for a fourth term, has campaigned on unity and on what has been accomplished since he took office in 2010. Hartzell, 65, has been on council for 16 years.

Voters have their say Tuesday in Ocean City’s non-partisan election, the only May municipal election in the area this year. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also on the ballot are candidates for the three at-large seats on City Council. There are six candidates running, including two incumbents, a former council member and one of the four ward representatives looking to move to an at-large seat on the seven-member governing body.

Incumbents Pete Madden and Karen Bergman are running for reelection. Hartzell’s seat is also up for a vote this year, but he opted instead to run for mayor. Also on the ballot are Tom Rotondi, who is already a councilman representing the 2nd Ward, former First Ward Councilman Mike DeVlieger, who resigned from council last year, John “Tony P.” Polcini and Donna Moore, who ran unsuccessfully to fill DeVlieger’s ward seat last November.

While the entire town votes for the at-large candidates, instead of only the residents of a single ward, the position does not hold any more powers or responsibilities.

Rotondi said he may someday move with his family out of his ward, which would mean giving up his seat if he is not an at-large representative.

Polcini has joined with Madden and Bergman, who are running as a team and backing Gillian for mayor. The other candidates had indicated they were neutral in the mayor’s race, but over the weekend, Rotondi appeared in a political ad from Hartzell’s campaign, in which he and council members Jody Levchuk and Bob Barr join Hartzell above a slogan “independent voices coming together.”

Gillian’s campaign slogan has been “Unity in the community.”

Moore is a frequent commenter at Ocean City Council meetings, where she has pushed for the city to reduce its use of pesticides and for a reduction in their use on lawns throughout the barrier island communities.

DeVlieger had stepped down from his position as the 1st Ward council member in the summer, citing a family crisis. He has said publicly that the crisis has been resolved, but did not go into details.

In many areas, there is broad agreement among all candidates, including opposition to allowing alcohol or cannabis sales anywhere within the resort. Founded as a Christian resort in the late 19th century, the city has never allowed bars or liquor licenses, and voters have strongly opposed allowing BYOB at local restaurants.

There has been disagreement on a proposal from the Gillian administration to build a single public safety building at 5th Street and West Avenue, combining the police department, fire headquarters, courts and other services in a single building, at an estimated cost of $42 million.

Gillian has argued that this is the best possible option in a crowded community. Some on council, including Hartzell, Rotondi and DeVlieger, have said the cost is too much and it is a bad fit for the neighborhood.

One of Harzell’s central campaign issues is keeping large-scale development off the Boardwalk, especially residential uses and hotels in the Boardwalk’s commercial zone. He has said there are proposals for multiple large hotels, including at Wonderland Pier, the amusement park started by Gillian’s grandfather, into which developer Eustace Mita invested millions last year.

Gillian has said the areas Hartzell has discussed are not zoned for hotels or residential uses.

There are hotels and condos on the Boardwalk now, including The Gardens Plaza condominiums, built in 1973, and the Port-O-Call Hotel, opened in 1966, two very visible buildings. The Soleil, a 111-room hotel proposed next to the historic Flanders Hotel, has been talked about for more than a decade and has Planning Board approval, but so far there is no sign of construction beginning.

According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Gillian has raised more than $82,000 for the campaign, with much of that coming from his own pockets. The most recent campaign finance report filed with New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission shows he contributed $10,000 to his campaign. That brings his total contribution to $66,000, including funds show in the previous report.

The report also shows a $5,000 from Joan and Daniel Hilferty of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, among other contributors.

Hartzell loaned his campaign $5,000, according to his more recent filing. It also showed a $500 contribution from Brian Hartley, an executive at Boardwalk amusement park Playland’s Castaway Cove.

Other towns with a non-partisan May election this year include Patterson, Newark, Bayonne and Weehawken and the borough of Medford Lakes in Burlington County.

