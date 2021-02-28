What wintertime climate change has meant for South Jersey

According to Climate Central , a nonprofit based in Princeton, temperatures in South Jersey have risen 4 degrees from 1970 to 2019 during climatological winter, which runs from December to February. That’s nearly twice as much of an increase in temperature as spring, summer and fall, which all are clumped around a 2.5-degree range.

“In most areas east of the Rockies, winter is the fastest warming of the four seasons. Colder things tend to warm more than things that are already relatively warm ... whether that be a season (winter) or a location (the Arctic),” said Sean Sublette, a meteorologist for Climate Central.

The recent jumps in temperature have meant changes in our natural world. According to Climate Central, about 18 more days per year were prone in 2017 to have mosquitoes in southeastern New Jersey than in 1970 due to warmer weather extending into the fall, and spring fever occurring earlier. In a similar vein, less extreme cold during the winter means the Southern pine beetle, an invasive, damaging forest insect, can flourish, harming the Pine Barrens. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, having temperatures below 0 or, ideally, below -10, are needed to safely keep them away. That has become less and less frequent. In Hammonton, a night below 0 degrees could be expected a little more than once a season when records started in 1893. Since 1995, there has been less than a 50% chance of that happening per winter.