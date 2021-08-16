 Skip to main content
What will the weather be like for the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday?
What will the weather be like for the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday?

GEICO Skytypers Plane

GEICO Skytypers Pilots flying in a World War II plane as part of a demonstration to promote the Atlantic City Airshow. Aug 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the resort Wednesday.

Those looking up to the sights and sounds of the planes and parachutes should find a dry day, but it will be as close as the formations those planes fly in.

The airshow will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon. A visibility of 3 miles and a cloud ceiling, or height of the base of the clouds, must be above 1,500 feet. That will be true for the beach in Atlantic City as well as staging areas, such as Atlantic City International Airport 10 miles inland in Egg Harbor Township.

Wednesday will be mostly to completely dry for both the beach, as well as staging areas like the airport.

High pressure will be located in New England. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be southeasterly winds, which will pump in muggy air off the Atlantic City. That will bring out cloud cover for the day. However, the visibility should stay above three miles. 

floop-nam-2021081612.visibility_labeled.poac_ac.gif

At the same time, it is still high pressure. Dry air will be present aloft. That will limit the overall amount of rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will try to work in. However, the center of the low will be in Pennsylvania, far enough away to bring us steady rain. 

Still, the tropical airmass will likely lead to isolated, brief showers in southeastern New Jersey. These showers could bring the cloud ceiling below 1,500 temporarily, but not for the duration of the airshow by far. 

floop-rdps-2021081612.prateptype.poac_ma.gif

Temperatures will be about 80 degrees throughout the airshow, perfect for shorts and a t-shirt, or a bathing suit. Water temperatures will be 70 to 75 degrees, above average.

In short, expect the airshow to go on. At worse, a few short pauses would occur. At best, it goes off without a hitch.

PWAT.JPG

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
