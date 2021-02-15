What will happen at the Trump Plaza site once the building is demolished

“We are working with Carl Icahn to bring in exciting development,” Small said. “We don’t own the land or control it. We get one shot. Center city, oceanfront doesn’t become available very often.”

During his State of the City address, Small showed a slide depicting an open-air corridor where the casino used to be. While no plans for the site have been announced, its future has been an issue that has been discussed in various city redevelopment studies over the years.

A state report several years ago on Atlantic City suggested the demolition of the Plaza property to create so-called “greenscapes,” providing convenient access to the Boardwalk and ocean for nongambling visitors that could help re-orient the “new” Atlantic City.

The site is one of the most visible spots in the city. Nearly all travelers on the Atlantic City Expressway heading into the city use the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Columbus Boulevard where the Trump Plaza garage is located, according to a 2019 report of the redevelopment of the Ducktown section of the city.

The area is well suited for high-amenity tourism-related uses and would likely be enhanced with the demolition of the former casino’s parking garage to establish visual connectivity to the new development, according to the report.