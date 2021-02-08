POSSIBLE VIEWING LOCATION: Bader Field. More information is expected to be released this week. HOW WILL THE DEMOLITION IMPACT THE SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOODS: The implosion will affect several blocks, and the city will designate certain areas as exclusion zones, evacuation zones, isolation zones and areas where residents must remain indoors. Notices to residents will be made several days in advance.
Demolition continues on the former Trump Plaza in anticipation for the future implosion of the building. Atlantic City, NJ. January 21, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
WILL THE BOARDWALK BE CLOSED DURING THE DEMOLITION: Sections of the Boardwalk will be closed several days in advance of the planned demolition. Some businesses may have to close during that time.
Donald Trump watches the topping-off ceremony for Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino on March 20, 1987. At left is then-Mayor James Usry and at right is Stephen Hyde, president of the Plaza.
Press archives
HISTORY OF TRUMP PLAZA: Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016. WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE PROPERTY: Following the demolition, city officials will meet with Icahn to discuss what is next for the property. A state report several years ago on Atlantic City suggested the Plaza be demolished to create so-called “greenscapes,” providing convenient access to the Boardwalk and ocean for nongambling visitors that could help reorient the “new” Atlantic City.
Workers prepare the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino for demolition Thursday. The property is expected to be destroyed Feb. 17.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
Demolition prep work continues Thursday at the former Trump Plaza in Atlantic City.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
