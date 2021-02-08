WHEN: 9 a.m. Feb. 17

POSSIBLE VIEWING LOCATION: Bader Field. More information is expected to be released this week.

HOW WILL THE DEMOLITION IMPACT THE SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOODS: The implosion will affect several blocks, and the city will designate certain areas as exclusion zones, evacuation zones, isolation zones and areas where residents must remain indoors. Notices to residents will be made several days in advance.

WILL THE BOARDWALK BE CLOSED DURING THE DEMOLITION: Sections of the Boardwalk will be closed several days in advance of the planned demolition. Some businesses may have to close during that time.

HISTORY OF TRUMP PLAZA: Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE PROPERTY: Following the demolition, city officials will meet with Icahn to discuss what is next for the property. A state report several years ago on Atlantic City suggested the Plaza be demolished to create so-called “greenscapes,” providing convenient access to the Boardwalk and ocean for nongambling visitors that could help reorient the “new” Atlantic City.

