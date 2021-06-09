What to know about Thursday's "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse

A solar eclipse will block out about 70% of the sun's rays early Thursday morning, creating a "ring of fire" look in the sky.

However, cloud cover will limit the celestial attraction for some.

Technically, the eclipse begins before sunrise. However, you will not be able to see it in South Jersey until the sun goes above the horizon, which is between 5:30 and 5:34 a.m. for the region (find your exact sunrise time here), earliest along the coast, latest near the New Jersey Turnpike.

The maximum extent of the eclipse, when roughly 70% of the sun will be covered by the moon, will be 5:33 to 5:38 a.m. From there, the moon will block less and less of the star. However, the eclipse will still be noticeable until between 6:25 and 6:30 a.m.

As a backdoor cold front sags south through the state, the cloudiest conditions will be the further south one is. Those south of Route 40 will likely have a partly cloudy sky, making it a little difficult to see the eclipse. Meanwhile, a mainly clear sky is expected to the north of there, with little cloud cover. Those north of Interstate I-195 should be completely clear, leading to the best viewing conditions.