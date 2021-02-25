WHAT IS PLANNED FOR THE SITE? A 103,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 30,000-square-foot family entertainment center and a complete renovation of the Premier Lite tower in the Showboat also were approved. The water park would be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort.

The water park will feature water slides, pools and a lazy river, in addition to food and beverage outlets, party rooms, locker rooms, retail stands and lounge areas. A retractable glass-pane roof will cover the entire park and make it a year-round facility. The project also calls for a renovation of the Showboat’s existing Premier Light Tower for water park guests and the construction of a family entertainment center, with arcade games, mini golf and laser tag, inside the hotel.

WHERE ARE WE IN THE PROCESS? The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has granted the site final site plan approval. The CRDA has land-use and zoning oversight of Atlantic City’s Tourism District, which includes the Boardwalk and marina.

ARE THERE TAX BREAKS PLANNED FOR THE PROJECT? Developer Bart Blatstein is seeking an entertainment retail district designation for the project, which would make it eligible for tax incentives. An annual tax rebate of $2.5 million to both Blatstein’s development corporation and the CRDA is possible for up to 20 years. The CRDA will consider the request at a later meeting.

WHEN WILL GROUND BREAKING FOR THE PROJECT HAPPEN? Blatstein has said a ground breaking will happen in the spring.

WHAT IS NEXT? The Atlantic County Improvement Authority is scheduled to vote 4 p.m. on Wednesday on a $97 million dollar bond resolution to the fund the construction of the park.

WHAT IS THE COST OF PROJECT? Estimated at $100 million.

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF WATER PARK PROPOSALS IN THE CITY? The proposal is the latest in a string of water park projects envisioned for Atlantic City. In April 2017, a local investment group led by investor Ronald Young signed a deal to buy the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, announcing plans for a family-friendly hotel, anchored by an indoor water park. But when financing dried up, so did the water park plan, and the Atlantic Club went back on the market. Young said he had previously been rebuffed in his plan for a water park at the former Bader Field airport site. In 2012, a group headed by developer Tom Sherwood proposed a sailboat-shaped hotel and water park project in the Marina District.

